CryptoSoxery No. 9

Leigh Allan

Last week's cryptoquiz featured White Sox executive veep Ken Williams, so while we're in the higher echelons of the organization, why not go all the way to the top?

So, some immortal words from Jerry Reinsdorf will be featured this week. But first, the answer to CryptoSoxery No. 8, part of Williams' fine interview on race:

Black people alone cannot erase racism, no more than black people could have solved slavery on our own. We need white people to do that and it appears to me, maybe I'm overly optimistic, that people have seen enough.

Gotta hope he's not overly optimistic, but there's a real good chance he is.

Kenny Williams Trophy (Jonathan Daniel)
Getty Images

From race, on to the less societal-wide issue of baseball ownership, I was going to use a Reinsdorf quote about not making money, but there is already way too much poor-mouthing by owners these days, so we'll go to a different subject:

HKS IBGDV EQOUKDOO, SIQ CHKB SIQV RILNDBUBIVO BI AI IQB IX

EQOUKDOO. UK ONIVBO, SIQ ZQOB TIK'B CHKB BGDL BI GHFD HO AIIT H

VDRIVT HO SIQ TI.

Jerry Reinsdorf USA Today
Jerry not talking about how you don't make money owning sports teams.USA Today

Thanks again to the good folks at wordles.com and their magic encryption machine.

For those new to crypotoquotes, it's a simple letter substitution, same substitution all the way through ... for example. a G might represent a Q, an N might really be a D, etc. You solve the puzzle by looking for the most common letters ... E tops the list there ... and common words. A solo letter is apt to be an I or an A, and ... voila! ... there's a nice solo letter near the end of the quote to help you get started.

Unless you're really, really good you probably will need to run a copy of the quote so you can check off letters as you go, since we lack handy interactivity.

Good luck. The answer and a new CryptoSoxery next week.

