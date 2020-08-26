Why Tim Anderson is a great fantasy pick

While decidedly not a fantasy baseball expert, it's apparent that Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson leads all of the major leagues in one key but fairly nonspecific metric, Having Fun (HF), which most fans might not recognize as very important in baseball wins, real or fantasy, but don't dare underestimate the importance of HF, as several White Sox personnel have lauded its merit during this past week of non-stop winning, from informal team captain José Abreu, who just pregame Monday said what separates the good teams from the pedestrian ones is "having fun," to manager Ricky Renteria, who while not exactly a yuckster himself clearly adores the chemistry building on his team, also Monday saying, "I hope [the White Sox] handle success and failure humbly. If we try to live on the highs and lows of everyone around us, it can be debilitating. We enjoy the notoriety, and they deserve the accolades they’re getting, but I don’t have conversations on how they should deal with it, unless it becomes an issue," which might not exactly sound like a vote for fun come to think of it, but hey, it's Ricky, and you're not always going to get that sort of thing out of him, despite several funny tics he employs, most notably knocking on his own head for luck (knock on wood, get it?), and generally being a well-meaning and well-loved mentor for this extremely talented group of ballplayers, all of whom are led by their sparkplug at the top of the order, Tim Anderson.