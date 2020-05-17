2020 OOTP sim: Edwin goes boom

CHICAGO — It's safe to say the White Sox would be right in the middle of the AL Central race had they not lost Edwin Encarnación for three weeks in April

The offensive MVP of the early season and now DH-turned-first baseman keyed another win with an offensive outburst, this time with a game-capping grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 9-4 White Sox victory.

In fact, the entire winning rally in the seventh came with two outs. After failing to draw closer down 4-3 as Nick Madrigal failed to suicide squeeze home Luis Robert, the White Sox kept plugging and filled the bases. Leury García walked home the tying run, and Eloy Jiménez took a ball on the shoulder to push home the lead run, at 5-4. Encarnación stepped to the plate — no pitching change away from Rafael Dolis, who not only took the loss, but surrendered five earned runs in just one out, swelling his ERA to 9.37.

The grand slam with Encarnación's second homer of the game (and in as many at-bats), having drawn the White Sox to within one with a 424-foot bomb to left in the sixth inning. He finished the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBIs.

The bottom of the order crushed it for the White Sox, as well, with Luis Robert, Nomar Mazara and Yasiel Puig all notching two hits in the game.

Dylan Cease did not have a strong start (four earned, three walks, five hits against eight strikeouts) but did keep the White Sox in the game without burning the bullpen, as he bowed his neck after a rough second inning that could have seen him bounced from the game.

On Saturday, Dallas Keuchel takes on Nate Pearson, as the White Sox attempt to secure at least a split in the series.