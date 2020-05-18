2020 OOTP sim: López dominates Jays

CHICAGO — Note to manager Ricky Renteria: When Reynaldo López falters in any future season, consider giving him a quick demotion to the bullpen.

That's what happened earlier this month, when a logjam of starters coupled with López's bloated ERA pushed the enigmatic fireballer out of the starting rotation.

On Sunday, in his first start since that splash of water hit his face, López utterly dominated the Blue Jays, in a 1-0 win that allowed the White Sox to split a series with the first-place club in the AL East.

The game started off typically for the White Sox offense, which has been prone to run guarantees and find a way to blow the deal. In the bottom of the first, Yoán Moncada crashed a double off of the center field wall, then felt his legs start to fall asleep as Leury García, Yasiel Puig and Edwin Encarnación all struck out.

And that was about all the offense early — all the offense for the entire game, really. The lone run of the game came when Tim Anderson hoofed out a double-play ball, allowing Nick Madrigal to score from third.

And while the White Sox could only muster four hits in the game, the truth is López didn't need any. He spun 7 ⅓ masterful, scoreless innings, allowing just one hit (a second-inning double to Rowdy Tellez) and two walks against 11 strikeouts for an 85 game score.

And when López did yield, at 117 pitches, Aaron Bummer got the final five outs, allowing just one walk and striking out two.

The ninth was not without its harrowing moments. The final two outs, with the tying runner on first, were deep blasts to right, from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Tellez. Puig secured both outs in acrobatic fashion, and the White Sox pulled back to within three games of .500 at 22-25.

Monday is an off-day, before Chicago seeks revenge on the Colorado Rockies for their sweep last month and tries to even the season series in a two-game set starting Tuesday.