South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

2020 OOTP sim: López dominates Jays

Brett Ballantini

CHICAGO — Note to manager Ricky Renteria: When Reynaldo López falters in any future season, consider giving him a quick demotion to the bullpen.

That's what happened earlier this month, when a logjam of starters coupled with López's bloated ERA pushed the enigmatic fireballer out of the starting rotation.

On Sunday, in his first start since that splash of water hit his face, López utterly dominated the Blue Jays, in a 1-0 win that allowed the White Sox to split a series with the first-place club in the AL East.

The game started off typically for the White Sox offense, which has been prone to run guarantees and find a way to blow the deal. In the bottom of the first, Yoán Moncada crashed a double off of the center field wall, then felt his legs start to fall asleep as Leury García, Yasiel Puig and Edwin Encarnación all struck out.

And that was about all the offense early — all the offense for the entire game, really. The lone run of the game came when Tim Anderson hoofed out a double-play ball, allowing Nick Madrigal to score from third.

And while the White Sox could only muster four hits in the game, the truth is López didn't need any. He spun 7 ⅓ masterful, scoreless innings, allowing just one hit (a second-inning double to Rowdy Tellez) and two walks against 11 strikeouts for an 85 game score. 

And when López did yield, at 117 pitches, Aaron Bummer got the final five outs, allowing just one walk and striking out two.

The ninth was not without its harrowing moments. The final two outs, with the tying runner on first, were deep blasts to right, from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Tellez. Puig secured both outs in acrobatic fashion, and the White Sox pulled back to within three games of .500 at 22-25.

Monday is an off-day, before Chicago seeks revenge on the Colorado Rockies for their sweep last month and tries to even the season series in a two-game set starting Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2020-05-17 at 3.10.49 AM
Screen Shot 2020-05-17 at 3.10.58 AM
Screen Shot 2020-05-17 at 3.11.27 AM
Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barons review: top five hitters

It’s been a pretty fun ride for Birmingham in the last several years, with a ton of top prospects coming through.

Jake Mastroianni

2020 OOTP sim: Second verse, same as the first

Poor pitching, no clutch hitting, and a Herrera meltdown lead to another loss

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 17

A one-hitter, from a most unlikely source

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: May 16

A pitcher grand slam, a blockbuster deal, and a cycle

Mark Liptak

by

Brett Ballantini

2020 OOTP sim: Edwin goes boom

Grand slam caps a six-run seventh to pace 9-4 win

Brett Ballantini

Where Were They Then? Part Five

The best of the best of 1959's White Sox Top Prospects

John Gorlewski

by

John Gorlewski

Today in White Sox History: May 15

Milestone wins, big blowouts, and even a fistfight!

Mark Liptak

CryptoSoxery No. 3

A third round of cryptoquotes somehow relating to the Chicago White Sox

Leigh Allan

Injury-Shortened Sox Seasons: Carlos Quentin's short temper costs him an MVP

He had MVP potential, but it wasn't to be

Owen Schoenfeld

Today in White Sox History: May 14

Egg McMuffins for everyone!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05