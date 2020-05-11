South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox peak early, fall to Giants

Brett Ballantini

SAN FRANCISCO — In a tale of two games, the White Sox dominated early but faltered late, falling to the Giants, 5-1.

Things started off sweet, as Leury García led off the game with a oppo taco inside the right-field fair pole to put the White Sox up, 1-0.

Unfortunately, it was the last run Chicago would score in the game, and in fact the club would muster just three more hits, as Drew Smyly escaped early trouble and dominated the South Siders in a 10-strikeout, complete-game effort.

It didn't have to be that way. Still up 1-0 in the second, Tim Anderson led off with a double — but Dylan Cease popped out on his sac bunt attempt, García whiffed and Yoán Moncada popped out, for no dice.

In the third inning with the game tied, 1-1, the offense's ineptitude was even more egregious. Eloy Jiménez led off with a single, chased by an Edwin Encarnación double. With ducks on the pond and nobody out, Yasiel Puig and James McCann whiffed. Nick Madrigal shot a screamer out to center in hopes of scoring at least two, but Giants speedster Billy Hamilton made a diving catch to douse hopes.

The White Sox would never threaten again. 

Cease began his start in dominant fashion, kicking off the game with a three-pitch K to Hamilton, finishing with two Ks in the first frame. He'd doubled that to four in the second inning; what's more, Cease was mowing through the Giants lineup, taking just 18 pitches to retire his first five batters. Through the fourth, Cease was at eight Ks but swelled to 56 pitches, which did not bode well.

It was the fifth inning that did Cease in, as San Francisco converted three runs before the young righthander was forced to leave with shoulder inflammation. With runners on the corners, Pat Venditte (0.60 ERA) entered and continued his astounding season by inducing a 4-6-3 double play from Mike Yastrzemski to end the inning.

After the game, White Sox trainer Brian Ball termed Cease's injury as minor, predicting he would not miss his next start.

Tony Watson, ex-Giant, entered the game in the eighth, and was tagged for a run before being bounced from the game having retired just two batters. Puig went 0-for-3 with two Ks, so the former San Franciscans did not induce regret from their former team on this Sunday.

The White Sox have fallen to 19-21, 7 ½ games out of first place and just four games from last in the AL Central. Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 4.89 ERA) takes the bump on Monday in San Diego to face another hot pitcher, righty Dinelson Lamet (6-0, 1.22 ERA).

NOTES: With 1.9 WAR at the 40-game mark, Moncada is on pace for a 7.6 WAR season ... García is playing at a 4.0 WAR pace ... Reynaldo López, despite a 4.60 ERA, is on pace for 4.8 WAR.

Screen Shot 2020-05-10 at 6.07.03 PM
Screen Shot 2020-05-10 at 6.07.17 PM
Screen Shot 2020-05-10 at 6.07.38 PM
Screen Shot 2020-05-10 at 6.07.53 PM
Screen Shot 2020-05-10 at 9.37.11 PM
Screen Shot 2020-05-10 at 9.35.17 PM
Screen Shot 2020-05-10 at 9.34.14 PM
Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Today in White Sox History: May 10

Two odd, negative items for today — but at least one ended in a win

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: May 9

A marathon win for the South Siders!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

2020 OOTP sim: Posey, Giants squeak past Sox

Carson Fulmer collapses, ninth-inning comeback falls short

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders

Injury-Shortened Sox Seasons: Big Hurt misses 2005 and fractures Chicago ties

COVID-19 continues to delay Major League Baseball. While you await the 2020 season, here's a look at injury-shortened White Sox seasons of the past, starting off with Frank Thomas in 2005

Owen Schoenfeld

by

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP sim: López stifles Giants, 6-0

Enigmatic arm needs just 53 pitches to get through six innings of relief, and adds a double for good measure

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Michael Jordan: an artist's statement

Examining of the parallels between the creative process and the journey and struggle of the athlete

Tom Borowski

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: May 8

Eddie Stanky goes ham

Mark Liptak

Coming Soon … A Dick Allen documentary!

Filming through this year's Hall vote, acclaimed director Michael Tollin aims for a 2021 release

Mark Liptak

by

Pointerbabe

Edwin Encarnación steps up for Dominican Republic in COVID-19 crisis

The White Sox DH, along with other MLB All-Stars, help with donating and distributing food and supplies to help fight the pandemic

Janice Scurio

by

Pointerbabe

2020 OOTP sim: Morton, Rays trip Sox in rubber game

Kopech pockets another solid start in the loss

Brett Ballantini