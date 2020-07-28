South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Features
History
Minors

Doubleheader gamethread: White Sox at Spiders

Brett Ballantini

Hey, we're giving gamethreads a go here at Sports Illustrated for the first time. Conversation among our staff on Sunday was so robust, it seems if nothing else we'll just hop on site, and if our readers want to join in, the more the merrier!

It's a doubleheader today!

No Ricky Renteria. He tested negative for coronavirus last night but remains isolated from the team. Per bench coach Joe McEwing, the jefe is in good spirits.

Eloy is still recovering from the sore noggin he caught on Sunday, but the hope is he will be able to play in tomorrow's finale.

The lineup for the opener:

And here's how the Spiders will line up:

For now, we'll just have this run as the full doubleheader gamethread. If there is demand, we'll split off into a nightcap gamethread.

Comments (43)
No. 1-41
Trevor Lines
Trevor Lines

Editor

The second and third ball were suuuch good takes on the sliders😩 then he saw fastball and couldn’t resist

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Luis swings at ball four, and Leury grounds out to end the inning. Big runs left on base right there

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

I jinxed it....sorry guys

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

Perfect time for a Roberts first grand slam.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Four straight balls! Nicky walks to load the bases with one out. Luis Robert is at the plate...

Trevor Lines
Trevor Lines

Editor

Well, Nicky is due 🤷‍♂️

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Edwin with an infield single! Won’t see that too often!

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Abreu working the count and just missed a home run. I’ll take the double. Let’s score him!

Trevor Lines
Trevor Lines

Editor

Jace Fry is gonna be huge this year if he can keep throwing the ball over the plate like he has been

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Much-needed double play!

Trevor Lines
Trevor Lines

Editor

Grandal setting up low and away, hits him with 98 up and in. He has no idea where it’s going rn

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

LOVE STICK TALK

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

TIMMY!

Tommy Barbee
Tommy Barbee

Editor

Nicely done, TA.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Civale is getting that expanded plate. Last two pitches to Engel were balls.

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

50 pitches by the 2nd isn't great, Dylan.

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

I'm really glad we fired the hitting coach last season and LITERALLY NO OTHER coaches that were doing bad jobs.

Tommy Barbee
Tommy Barbee

Editor

Not a fan of the Sox constantly needing to battle back in the early part of this season.

GuitarSox326
GuitarSox326

Literally everything Cease is throwing is up right now. He has to learn to chage the hitters' eye level

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

Is Ethan Katz still doing part-time work for the Giants cause I have a summer job request for him....

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

I want Tim to tighten up his defense a bit more.

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

Francisco Lindor reminds Cleveland why they should pay him all the money.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Ope.

Trevor Lines
Trevor Lines

Editor

Like to see Cease/Grandal trusting the changeup early, that being Cease’s clear third pitch. Good sign for his long term success

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

Periodic reminder that we could have really used Puig in right.

Jake Mastroianni
Jake Mastroianni

Editor

The scoring against White Sox pitching needs to Cease.... I'm out.

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

No pressure, Cease, but Sox Twitter's hopes and dreams are all on you right now.

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

Woof this Cleveland starting rotation is going to make things rough. Civale's curve is wicked.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Seeing a few players sporting masks! More, please!

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

Steve Stone called out their every day outfielder weakness so clearly he's reading our site.

Kevin.K
Kevin.K

Editor

This isn’t working well on the phone

Kevin.K
Kevin.K

Editor

Game thread!

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

Trevor Bauer reference! Everybody drink.

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

The Sox need to start leaning in to the embellished baseball socks like some of the other teams (Dodgers come to mind)

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

YoYo with the high socks. Love it!

Trevor Lines
Trevor Lines

Editor

Here🙋🏽

Brett Ballantini
Brett Ballantini

Editor

I have already been disciplined for calling them the Spiders and not Buckeyes. But hey, the more names, the more chaos, and perhaps more shame in the Wahoos keeping that name.

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

Listen, the Mets beat the Red Sox yesterday. Anything can happen!

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

obligatory complaint about the line-up

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Let’s go, boys!! Looking for a sweep! (Okay, okay, at least a split!)

Brett Ballantini
Brett Ballantini

Editor

All right, welcome everybody! Or, anybody?

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe McEwing's hospital ward report: Ricky, Eloy and Reynaldo

The prognoses are good all around, with Renteria all clear, Jiménez on the mend and fingers crossed on López

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Know Your Enemy: Cleveland Buckeyes

Suddenly, an early-season 2020 Chicago White Sox road trip becomes must-win

Colleen Sullivan

by

Mark Liptak

Yoán Moncada: We're taking the coronavirus seriously

Before Monday's rainout, the Chicago White Sox third baseman had a number of thoughts on the current state of baseball

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 27

New York Yankees shenanigans, ending in a South Side loss? Of course

Mark Liptak

Chisox shellacking: Twins club their way to an easy win

Reynaldo López looked too much like 2019 Reynaldo López to tame the Twins' lethal lineup. Luis Robert made the game memorable by delivering his first career home run, and well, that was about it. The Chicago White Sox were roughed up 14-2 against Minnesota to lose the season-opening series.

Sam Sherman

by

Moemaxsam3

The latest on Reynaldo López's shoulder injury

The Chicago White Sox righthander couldn't finish the first inning, claiming shoulder pain he's never felt before

Brett Ballantini

Three Days in White Sox History: July 24-26

Some pluck from a youngster, future owner Chuck Comiskey, made quite an impression

Mark Liptak

Luis Robert reacts to his first home run (and walk)

The Chicago White Sox super rookie clocked a moon shot to center on Sunday

Brett Ballantini

Twins fire on all cylinders, take rubber match

Things fell apart early and often for the Chicago White Sox in a lopsided loss

Joe Resis

Playoffs 2020: (Almost) everybody's a winner

For the 2020 season, MLB has decided to go with a 16-team postseason. Is it temporary — or a sign of things to come?

Kevin.K