South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Features
History
Minors

Dylan (Danger is my middle name) Cease

Sam Sherman

CHICAGO — After getting out of the first inning with the help of a slickly-turned José Abreu double play, Dylan Cease was bailed out again with the help of a SLICKER double play turned by Yoán Moncada in the top of the second.

Cease started the second with a walk, a single, and a hit by pitch, before striking out Oscar Mercado. That still left with the bases loaded and only one out, a situation that could have led to an early departure for the young righty. The next batter, Sandy Leon, delivered a sharply hit grounder to Moncada, who casually stepped on the bag and flicked the ball over to first for the double play.

When I say casually I mean CASUALLY, and when I say flicked I mean FLICKED. Just like his teammate Luis Robert, Moncada's defensive highlights are often more impressive than what he does offensively. Moncada makes plays like that look so easy, you'd think he wasn't even trying.

There is no doubt Cease has plus-plus stuff, but the one thing that could hold him back from taking the next step is his control. 

And Cease knows it.

"You're always happy with the W, but there’s no excuses for walking four or five guys," Cease said postgame. "A game like this will not be sustainable in the future, so I’ll have to do better."

Cease hasn't yet shown that he can rein in his stuff, but if you want an example of a young pitcher with great stuff and little control who turned it all around, look no further than White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.

Cease struggled with command throughout his five innings of work, but also didn't allow a run, which is hard to complain about, at least for one night. He finished with a final line of five innings, two hits, five walks and four strikeouts. His 60 game score represented his best effort of the season, and the third-best start on the White Sox this year. 

Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Tim Anderson goes on the injured list, Luis Robert ascends to leadoff ... and Yermín is here!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

White Sox 2, Cleveland 0: just enough

A dash of offense, and the help of a few double plays, secured a 2-0 victory over Cleveland in the opener of the three-game set. Dylan Cease struggled with command, but didn't allow a run in his third start of the season.

Sam Sherman

by

Mark Liptak

Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

On tap: four games vs. Beertown

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Adam Engel: Better late than never

Says the fleet Chicago White Sox right fielder: "It was a good night."

Sam Sherman

Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

It's make or break time to win the series, with Gio González on the bump

Brett Ballantini

by

Brett Ballantini

Good problems to have

Eloy Jiménez's spectacular defensive debacle on Thursday night is a reminder of just how much more palatable 2020 Chicago White Sox problems are

Sam Sherman

Know Your Enemy: Cleveland Naps, Round 2

Some people are fans of the Cleveland Indians. We here at SSHP are not. This is our preview of our next series, so Chicago White Sox fans can know their enemy

Colleen Sullivan

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

It's Nick Madrigal Day!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Poor defense and quiet bats doom White Sox in loss to Brewers

Big hits are nice, but bad pitching and defense can kill you when the swings aren't connecting.

James Fox

Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

Ace Lucas Giolito takes the mound and tries to give the bullpen a little bit of a breather

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders