From the Locker Room: Eloy Jiménez

Brett Ballantini

On Friday night, Eloy Jiménez's disemboweling of the team he once called his own continued, as he smashed a 466-foot home run nearly off of the scoreboard in left-center to put the White Sox up, 9-0, in the seventh.

The first question Eloy was asked postgame was whether he planned on terrorizing his former club with homers every single game he ever plays against them.

"It’s not my goal, but if it happens, it happens," he smiled. It's really exciting to me to come here and play with my boys, and just enjoy what I do."

Jiménez's moonshot was his final at-bat in a 2-for-4, two-run, RBI night. It was also the fifth of six homers the White Sox clubbed, by Trevor Lines' estimate nearly a half-mile of homers last night.

The first was scoreless for the Sox, but things heated up soon after.

"When [Luis] Robert hit his home run [in the second inning], I said, 'This is going to be a good night,'" Jiménez said.

As for doing such damage against esteemed Cubs starter Jon Lester, who'd been aces in Crosstown play until last night's towel-throw of eight earned without getting through the third, Jiménez mostly shrugged it off.

"We just try to go out no matter who’s pitching for them, go out and grind every at-bat," Eloy said. "Lester is a Hall-of-Famer, but we have a really good lineup. We competed today. He competed too, but we won this time."

As a bonus, because you can't get enough Eloy when it comes to his love-hate relationship with the Cubs, here's his full pregame media session before Friday's game:

Eloy's media sessions are courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

