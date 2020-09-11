SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
From the Locker Room: James McCann's first career two-homer game

Brett Ballantini

On Wednesday night, James McCann had a solo shot, a two-run homer, and even a sac fly for good measure, in one of his best offensive outputs of the season. But overshadowing his bat was the first career win from Dane Dunning.

"The first thing that sticks out to me is his 'pitchability,'" McCann said. "He has four pitches, uses both sides of the plate. His composure, he's composed beyond his years. He doesn’t allow the game to speed up on him. I saw this from his very first start. He’s done his own homework. His bullpens, he’s relaxed. He has a plan of attack."

Before even allowing McCann to talk about his homers, I mentioned that a few games ago, fellow backstop Yasmani Grandal — himself on quite an offensive hot streak — was insisting to media that McCann get playing time.

"That means a lot, having him say that and have my back like that," McCann said. "I appreciate those words."

McCann is, of course, enjoying the hot streak that's seen the White Sox streak to first place in the AL Central.

"I was blessed to come up in Detroit during a time of winning," he said. "Understanding what it means that being on a winning ballclub is a special thing. I've been on both sides of it. Being on a winning team again, it means a lot."

Finally, I asked McCann about playing in Pittsburgh on Roberto Clemente Day, and the veteran clearly appreciated the timing.

"It was pretty neat," McCann acknowledged. "Last night after the game, I watched the grounds crew going around, doing something in right field, and it didn't even occur to me what the next day way. Today, we saw No. 21, the pregame ceremonies, and seeing the video gives you chills. Knowing the rich tradition the Pirates have, being here for the day, seeing them wearing No. 21. I hope they continue to do that every year."

---

James McCann video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox. 

