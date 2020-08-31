From the Locker Room: Luis Robert

Luis Robert had crushed two baseballs already in the game, with nothing to show for it.

Then, in the 10th inning, on a first-pitch breaking ball, Robert crushed a game-winner to left field — believe it or not, a unique play in the La Pantera legend.

"This is the first time I’ve hit a walk-off home run," Robert said postgame. "I've had a base hit to win a game, but never a homer, I can’t recall a moment like this. It’s very special."

The White Sox, thanks to Robert's heroics, avoided looking past the last-place Royals.

"We’re playing very good baseball, very solid baseball," Robert said. "Our mood is it doesn't matter who we're facing, we’re going out to beat them. It doesn't matter where they are in the standings."



Robert, who later in the media session admits he "hit a wall" after his hot start (what MLB player wouldn't beg to crash into such a wall in their careers!), had stepped up to the player in his usual mode, looking to do damage.

"My approach was the same as always," he said. "I wanted good, solid contact. I hit it well."

At the end of the postgame, Robert admitted never really visualizing this moment growing up. But recently, that changed.

"When I was growing up in Cuba, I never had that thought [of hitting a walk-off in the majors], Robert smiled. "But last year in the Futures Game, someone asked me what my dream in the majors way, and I said I want to hit a walk off home run."

Wish granted.

---

Video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.