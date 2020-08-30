SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
From the Locker Room: Tim Anderson

Brett Ballantini

Amazing that with all that's going on in the world, from social unrest to the White Sox rallying into a tie for first place in the AL Central yesterday, Tim Anderson had his 10th career four-hit game and no one asked him about it afterward.

Anderson instead spoke of his pride in how well the team has been playing of late, excepting Saturday's lackluster 9-6 loss to the Royals.

"We’ve been locked in," Anderson said. "The energy has been carrying from top to bottom of the order. We gotta keep going and keep the same momentum going into the next month, and get better."

TA even took time to assess the growth of his team since joining it four years ago. 

"It's great to see the growth," he said. "It’s been a long time coming since I got called up. We take pride at being at the top of the division. Kudos to us, but we’re not done."

While players like Yasmani Grandal had already spoken in some detail of the team's decision to play on Friday, their first game scheduled since the spate of unrest fueled across sports that was set off by the shooting of Kenosha man Jacob Blake, Anderson added his thoughts to the matter. Manager Ricky Renteria had specifically sought TA's counsel on the matter.

"Yesterday was a huge day for the culture," Anderson said. "Jackie Robinson did so much, on and off the field. We definitely wanted to play. In light of a lot of negative things, we wanted to bring a lot of excitement, and put on a show to put a smile on people’s faces.

"I definitely support everything that goes on with the protests, 110%. We've been in a bubble, where you really can’t say much. I was just at a loss for words, being hurt. I just tried to bring some positive to it. Just being on the field is a positive ... I definitely wanted to play."

---

Video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

