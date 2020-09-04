SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

From the Locker Room: Yoán Moncada and COVID-19

Brett Ballantini

After an exhausting dance with a possible stint on the injured list, Yoán Moncada spoke with the media before Thursday's game in Kansas City and admitted he's been in a weakened state all season due to coronavirus.

"It's been the same since I came back," Moncada said, with a resigned smile. "I just feel a lack of energy. I’m weak."

Moncada may have confirmed the thoughts of many who suspected the third baseman's lingering health issues may be connected to his testing positive for COVID-19 upon intake at Summer Camp at the start of July.

"My body hasn’t felt the same after the virus," Moncada confessed. "I feel a lack of energy and strength. It’s a weird feeling. It’s different. When I got to Chicago [for Summer Camp], I was feeling strong and with energy. Now it’s a daily battle to find that energy to go through the day. I have to find a way to get through it."

Moncada says the leg pain he's felt at the start of September is something different than a coronavirus effect, but it's also not hard to connect the dots.

"It's something that started when the season already started," he said. "I was feeling pretty good during Summer Camp, but when the season stated, I felt discomfort in my legs and it’s progressed.

"It feels uncomfortable all the way around. I can’t move as freely as I usually can. It’s something that bothers you, but at the same time I try not to pay it too much attention."

Manager Ricky Renteria has cautioned not to expect "regular strength" Moncada this season, but still feels that his third baseman even at just, say, 75% is an asset in the lineup.

"Our training staff has found a way to try to manage it now, they’ve been wracking their brain trying to figure out how to minimize the effects of leg soreness or muscle aggravation," Renteria said before Thursday's game. "Yesterday, we put him through the rigors and he did it all. I hope it’s not something that lingers, but it’s something we can genuinely manage. We’re going to do everything we can. He wants to play. We’re trying to balance his desire to play with the smart move."

---

Video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

THANKS FOR READING SOUTH SIDE HIT PEN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From the Locker Room: Tim Anderson, tormenting Kansas City

Why you gotta hate on the Royals, Tim? "Nothing against them. Just locked in, I guess."

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: La Pantera and his Amazing, Fantastical Home Run

Has Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert hit a longer homer? "I'm not sure"

Brett Ballantini

Someone woke up the bats: White Sox 11, Royals 6

Late games are a lot better when you're not on the losing end.

Colleen Sullivan

Know Your Enemy: Royals, again

We still hate the Royals here at SSHP.

Colleen Sullivan

Tom Seaver: In Memoriam

He was one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history. The former Chicago White Sox and New York Mets player also was one of the “classiest,” representing himself, his team his city with style and dignity.

Mark Liptak

Taking stock, post-deadline

The Chicago White Sox stood pat at the trade deadline, so let's take a look at what they're running with the rest of the season

Dwildman

by

Mark Liptak

Yuk! White Sox get whomped, 8-1

Chicago played the Minnesota Twins tonight, and baseball lost (rim shot).

Leigh Allan

Buxton, Cruz help Twins grind out 3-2 victory

Dallas Keuchel picks up a no-decision for the Chicago White Sox despite a strong performance

Joe Resis

Adam Engel: Putting the team on his back to end a no-hitter

The self-effacement Adam Engel and the Chicago White Sox displayed to help Lucas Giolito attain his no-hitter should scare other teams.

Keelin Billue

by

Keelin Billue

Cost of doing business

If your hope as a fan is to watch the Chicago White Sox compete for championships as soon as possible, you have to be ready to part with some of your dearly beloved prospects.

Sam Sherman

by

Brett Ballantini