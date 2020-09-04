From the Locker Room: Yoán Moncada and COVID-19

After an exhausting dance with a possible stint on the injured list, Yoán Moncada spoke with the media before Thursday's game in Kansas City and admitted he's been in a weakened state all season due to coronavirus.

"It's been the same since I came back," Moncada said, with a resigned smile. "I just feel a lack of energy. I’m weak."

Moncada may have confirmed the thoughts of many who suspected the third baseman's lingering health issues may be connected to his testing positive for COVID-19 upon intake at Summer Camp at the start of July.

"My body hasn’t felt the same after the virus," Moncada confessed. "I feel a lack of energy and strength. It’s a weird feeling. It’s different. When I got to Chicago [for Summer Camp], I was feeling strong and with energy. Now it’s a daily battle to find that energy to go through the day. I have to find a way to get through it."

Moncada says the leg pain he's felt at the start of September is something different than a coronavirus effect, but it's also not hard to connect the dots.

"It's something that started when the season already started," he said. "I was feeling pretty good during Summer Camp, but when the season stated, I felt discomfort in my legs and it’s progressed.

"It feels uncomfortable all the way around. I can’t move as freely as I usually can. It’s something that bothers you, but at the same time I try not to pay it too much attention."

Manager Ricky Renteria has cautioned not to expect "regular strength" Moncada this season, but still feels that his third baseman even at just, say, 75% is an asset in the lineup.

"Our training staff has found a way to try to manage it now, they’ve been wracking their brain trying to figure out how to minimize the effects of leg soreness or muscle aggravation," Renteria said before Thursday's game. "Yesterday, we put him through the rigors and he did it all. I hope it’s not something that lingers, but it’s something we can genuinely manage. We’re going to do everything we can. He wants to play. We’re trying to balance his desire to play with the smart move."

---

Video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.