Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

Brett Ballantini

Much more detail to come regarding Rick Hahn's pregame media session in a separate article tonight during the game, but here's the basic haps:

  • Nick Madrigal has a separated shoulder, IL, out a few weeks.
  • Tim Anderson hits Schaumburg tomorrow for rehab, back shortly.
  • Edwin Encarnación has some shoulder joint fluid and is day-to-day.
  • Reynaldo López was slowed slightly by a two-day stomach bug but is beginning his rehab at Schaumburg.
  • Carlos Rodón will also be rehabbing at Schaumburg, with both pitchers expected back in 2020, likely this month.
  • The No. 5 spot will not be filled by a young arm from Schaumburg or from the outside. It will be bullpen days at least for a next couple of No. 5 turns.

OK, then. The lineups:

Comments (6)
No. 1-6
Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Friendly reminder to you young baseball players out there that cups are a good idea

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Some ground ball theater tonight

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

I can't believe someone THAT big is so speedy. It's amazing.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

LUIS IS FAST

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Great first inning for Dallas!

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Happy Keuchel Day, friends!

