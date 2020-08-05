Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

Much more detail to come regarding Rick Hahn's pregame media session in a separate article tonight during the game, but here's the basic haps:

Nick Madrigal has a separated shoulder, IL, out a few weeks.

Tim Anderson hits Schaumburg tomorrow for rehab, back shortly.

Edwin Encarnación has some shoulder joint fluid and is day-to-day.

Reynaldo López was slowed slightly by a two-day stomach bug but is beginning his rehab at Schaumburg.

Carlos Rodón will also be rehabbing at Schaumburg, with both pitchers expected back in 2020, likely this month.

The No. 5 spot will not be filled by a young arm from Schaumburg or from the outside. It will be bullpen days at least for a next couple of No. 5 turns.

