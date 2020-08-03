South Side Hit Pen
Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

Brett Ballantini

With Carlos Rodón's second start pending, attention was thrown to Nomar Mazara, who returned from an IL stint (strep throat) today.

In his pregame comments, Ricky promised we'd be seeing a lot of Mazara this season, and that he wasn't strictly a platoon bat vs. righties. 

Here's Ricky's pregame chat:

As you may have heard just above, Renteria wants to get Mazara acclimated to the team, so Adam Engel starts in right field tonight:

For the Brewers, no joke, Lorenzo Cain's opt-out has pushed Avisaíl García to center field. No, really, no joke:

You can see Mazara's full pregame interview above, and most notable was his revelation that rather than something worse, as feared, the right fielder merely had strep throat. It's something he usually gets very sick from once a year, but it had been a year or two since it had happened to him. Fortunately for him and the White Sox, Mazara was sick for only two days.

In other news, Jimmy Lambert was moved to the 45-day IL with forearm soreness, which will almost certainly end his 2020 season. And to make room for Mazara, pop culture icon and fan favorite Yermín Mercedes was sent back to Schaumburg.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Abreu is SAFE

Brett Ballantini
Brett Ballantini

Editor

OK, just got in. Did Stone murder barstool or anything?

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

OMG Leury is trying to give me a heart attack with that base running.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

BASES LOADED one out

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Also does anyone see the Monkey Knife Fight ad? Is that a Simpson's reference and the Brewers are being low-key cool?

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Come on, Carlos!

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Grandal sac fly! 2-0 Sox!

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Quick 1-0 lead for the Good Guys!

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Yoan got ROBBED by that wall! Move that wall in closer.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Okay, YoYo!

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Poor Brett Anderson. He's just coming back off a hurt finger.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

What a start, Luis!!

