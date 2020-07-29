Gamethread: White Sox at Cleveland Garland Buckeyes

Not exactly how it was drawn up, but hey, it's a weird season.

Lucas Giolito got roughed up in the season opener vs. Minnesota and faces a potent Cleveland lineup tonight. Let's hope he can stay on top of that fastball, and if nothing else, drag himself into the fifth or sixth to help spare the bullpen. That and a day off Thursday ought to get every arm in the pen to full readiness for a must-win series in Kansas City.

Oh, and Jimmy Lambert is on the IL due to forearm soreness. That's usually a very scary sign, but Ricky Renteria said the initial concern wasn't inordinate. Matt Foster is on the club to replace Lambert in the bullpen, and could make his major league debut tonight.

