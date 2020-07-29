South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Features
History
Minors

Gamethread: White Sox at Cleveland Garland Buckeyes

Brett Ballantini

Not exactly how it was drawn up, but hey, it's a weird season.

Lucas Giolito got roughed up in the season opener vs. Minnesota and faces a potent Cleveland lineup tonight. Let's hope he can stay on top of that fastball, and if nothing else, drag himself into the fifth or sixth to help spare the bullpen. That and a day off Thursday ought to get every arm in the pen to full readiness for a must-win series in Kansas City.

Oh, and Jimmy Lambert is on the IL due to forearm soreness. That's usually a very scary sign, but Ricky Renteria said the initial concern wasn't inordinate. Matt Foster is on the club to replace Lambert in the bullpen, and could make his major league debut tonight.

Today's White Sox also are missing Nicky Delmonico:

And how Cleveland lines up:

And here is Ricky Renteria's pregame comments (covering the losing streak, Matt Foster, and the return of Eloy Jiménez), courtesy of the White Sox:

Comments (11)
No. 1-10
Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

Oh José :(

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Oh, Yoyo

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Aggressive baserunning by Leury pays off! Ducks on the pond, but two outs

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

Leury with the first White Sox hit of the ballgame!

Colleen Sullivan
Colleen Sullivan

Editor

I'm glad Lucas is back and looking great! Makes me confident that Opening Day was a fluke. Now if only we could get these bats going.

Brett Ballantini
Brett Ballantini

Editor

Lucas is taking the whole let's make sure that was the worst run of the season for the rotation pretty seriously. Really nice start, man was it needed.

Joe Resis
Joe Resis

Editor

Good start! I'll take it. Anyone who bet the under for this game is probably feeling pretty relaxed.

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

1-2-3 inning for Lucas! This game is already starting fantastically!

Ashley Sanders
Ashley Sanders

Editor

What the HECK was that called third strike on YoYo!?

Mark Liptak
Mark Liptak

Editor

I didn't realize Ricky was now a doctor as well as being an inept field manager.

And go back and read the quotes on the initial thoughts to the injuries to Rodon and Dunning. They'll make you cringe.

For three years now...not one...not two, Sox players have been dropping like flies at the major and minor league levels. I've yet to see one mainsteam media member ask Hahn if a complete, thorough examination of the White Sox medical and conditioning staff as well as off season plans, nutrition and so forth has ever been conducted to see if something is being missed.

I'll wager if it was asked Hahn would say there was no need for it.

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doubleheader gamethread: White Sox at Spiders

Sure, we're going to call them by another name. Hopefully at the end of this doubleheader, we can call them double-losers

Brett Ballantini

by

Joe Resis

Nightcap gamethread: White Sox at Buckeyes

The South Siders have fallen a notch deeper in the last place in the ALC

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders

Why the White Sox are worse than we thought but better than we think

High hopes have quickly turned into outright panic, but the truth of the 2020 team likely lies somewhere in between

Trevor Lines

by

Mark Liptak

Another forgettable first inning dooms White Sox

Cleveland Indians use early rally to complete a doubleheader sweep

Joe Resis

by

Ashley Sanders

Game one? No fun

The Chicago White Sox fall to the Cleveland Indians, 4-3

Leigh Allan

Joe McEwing's hospital ward report: Ricky, Eloy and Reynaldo

The prognoses are good all around, with Renteria all clear, Jiménez on the mend and fingers crossed on López

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Know Your Enemy: Cleveland Buckeyes

Suddenly, an early-season 2020 Chicago White Sox road trip becomes must-win

Colleen Sullivan

by

Mark Liptak

Yoán Moncada: We're taking the coronavirus seriously

Before Monday's rainout, the Chicago White Sox third baseman had a number of thoughts on the current state of baseball

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 27

New York Yankees shenanigans, ending in a South Side loss? Of course

Mark Liptak

Chisox shellacking: Twins club their way to an easy win

Reynaldo López looked too much like 2019 Reynaldo López to tame the Twins' lethal lineup. Luis Robert made the game memorable by delivering his first career home run, and well, that was about it. The Chicago White Sox were roughed up 14-2 against Minnesota to lose the season-opening series.

Sam Sherman

by

Moemaxsam3