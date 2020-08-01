South Side Hit Pen
Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Renteria is choosing to regard Tim Anderson's groin injury an "opportunity" that will allow him to throw out some different lineup looks, and the manager started with a BIG one on Saturday: Batting Luis Robert leadoff.

Throughout Summer Camp, Renteria has preached patience toward Robert, but with TA out, the mentor sees an opportunity to test Robert — and observe how he reacts.

And in other news, you may have heard, but Yermín Mercedes has been activated to the roster to replace Anderson, and as you can see above, his introductory press meeting was a joyous and teary event.

Tonight's White Sox:

and the enemy:

Comments

It's Nick Madrigal Day!

Doubleheader gamethread: White Sox at Spiders

Sure, we're going to call them by another name. Hopefully at the end of this doubleheader, we can call them double-losers

Gamethread: White Sox at Cleveland Garland Buckeyes

Lucas Giolito assumes the hill and tries to snap a string of sorry Chisox starts, and a losing streak

Nightcap gamethread: White Sox at Buckeyes

The South Siders have fallen a notch deeper in the last place in the ALC

From the Locker Room: Adam Engel's big blast holds up

Plus fresh takes from Chicago White Sox rookie second baseman Nick Madrigal on his debut, starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel on his start, and manager Ricky Renteria praising all

White Sox edge Royals on Engel HR

It's another South Side newbie's first game in the bigs

Takeaways from Thursday's alternate site workout

Garrett Crochet rounding into shape, Nomar Mazara on the mend — and Nick Madrigal is ready!

Know Your Enemy: Kansas City Royals

Some people are fans of the Royals. We here at SSHP are not. This is our K.C. series preview — so Chicago White Sox fans can know their enemy.

Garrett Crochet settles in

The top Chicago White Sox draft pick is taking advantage of the full studio space of Schaumburg

Why the White Sox are worse than we thought but better than we think

High hopes have quickly turned into outright panic, but the truth of the 2020 team likely lies somewhere in between

Trevor Lines

