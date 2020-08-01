Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Ricky Renteria is choosing to regard Tim Anderson's groin injury an "opportunity" that will allow him to throw out some different lineup looks, and the manager started with a BIG one on Saturday: Batting Luis Robert leadoff.

Throughout Summer Camp, Renteria has preached patience toward Robert, but with TA out, the mentor sees an opportunity to test Robert — and observe how he reacts.

And in other news, you may have heard, but Yermín Mercedes has been activated to the roster to replace Anderson, and as you can see above, his introductory press meeting was a joyous and teary event.

Tonight's White Sox:

and the enemy: