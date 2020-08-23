José Abreu goes ham: three homers in another romp over the Cubs

In the midst of perhaps the hottest streak of his extended baseball career, José Abreu took a White Sox team deadlocked 2-2 mid-game and strapped it on his back, clubbing three homers for the first time in his career and pacing a 7-4 White Sox win.

The White Sox have taken two straight against the Cubs and now have strung a seven-game win streak together, sitting at a season-high six games over .500 at 17-11.

Abreu's first homer came in the sixth, knocking Kyle Hendricks out of the game. A combination of savvy and very soft calls on balls out of the zone that kept the Cubs ace in the game that long, with his pitch count skyrocketing early.

Ironically, before the game today, José spoke with the media and (sort of) jokingly responded to a question about Eloy Jiménez's easy oppo power by point out that he has that power, too! BOOM, six innings into the game, el capítan proves it.

And José wouldn't be quite finished, hitting homers in his next two at-bats as well, in the eighth and ninth, the first on a curve that just floated into the zone to be spanked, the second a changeup that José just reached down and golfed into Wrigleyville.

Josey's night on the whole? Oh, three dongs, another hit, a walk. On base five times in five PAs. Whatever.

Check out José's postgame comments above, courtesy of the White Sox; the spiritual leader of the club is truly thrilled to be right where he is.

Reynaldo López started and had a mighty fine first start back from the injured list, getting a little spacey in the second inning but otherwise keeping it tight, throwing 50 pitches over 3 ⅓ innings, with four Ks and two runs. The righthander is totally running before he learns to jog, stating postgame he is "ready to throw 100 pitches" next time out. Simmer down, big fella.

The rest of Reynaldo's comments, courtesy of the White Sox:

Reynaldo's partner-in-crime tonight, earning his FIRST CAREER WHITE SOX VICTORY NEARLY 6,000 DAYS AFTER BEING DRAFTED BY CHICAGO, was Gio González. Gio had some spacey moments too, repeating his weird habit of walking guys after starting them 0-2.

Now, seriously, I had to bolt to the front of the media line tonight first to congratulate Gio, but also to ask what the heck was going on at the mound when Ricky came out, as Gio was cussing up a storm and stomping the mound, after the lefty walked Jason Kipnis after starting him 1-2.

Renteria was like, what are you so ticked about, Gio, I'm leaving you i the game, just giving you a breather. And González's reply, which any of you Giovany fanboys or girls can totally imagine, was: "For real?"

It's a pretty entertaining exchange, and watch it below, courtesy of the White Sox:



Gio ended his 3 ⅔ innings by inducing a deep fly out from David Bote, keeping his line scoreless, with three walks and a hit against two Ks.

On that note, here's Ricky, who I also jumped to get the Gio story right off, and inviting a big laugh from Renteria:

But of course, the big story of the night was José, and Ricky has enough perspective on Abreu's White Sox career (aka, the lean years), to have some really sweet, proud words for the heartbeat of the team.

Minny and the Wahoos both won tonight, so the White Sox remain a game back of first place and a half-game out of second. Winning the big Yu Darvish-Dylan Cease tilt tomorrow afternoon would make it eight straight wins, a sweep of the ivy bumblers, and likely a move into guaranteed playoff position at the near-halfway mark.

Doubt it? Well, the White Sox rocked Kyle Hendricks pretty well a month ago in exhibition play, and likewise bum-rushed Yu for four before he even got an out. Something about the bumblers brings the best out of the Sox.

Effervescent Ashley Sanders has tomorrow's coverage for us.