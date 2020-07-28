Nightcap gamethread: White Sox at Buckeyes
Brett Ballantini
Lineups:
The Good Guys:
And the Clevelanders:
Thanks for some nice opener participation. C'mon back for a hopeful win in the nightcap!
Brett Ballantini
Lineups:
The Good Guys:
And the Clevelanders:
Thanks for some nice opener participation. C'mon back for a hopeful win in the nightcap!
Editor
This is gonna be an unpopular opinion but.... I'm kind of liking McCann over Yaz lately.
Editor
McCann CRUSHED that ball! Two starts = two home runs
Editor
Not a good start. Come on, Carlos.
Editor
Carlos has been making me very nervous the last few appearances he's had. I don't know if he's ready to be back...
Editor
sigh
Editor
Wait. That's not Crown Point's own Zach Plesac! I've been lied to by the Internet.
Editor
I like Collins, but it’s starting to look a bit too similar to a 2019 lineup haha
Editor
Am I wrong to think that the DH should bat clean-up? And that the DH shouldn't be Collins?
Editor
Never has one clutch single meant so much ... Nicky D batting cleanup!
Reynaldo López looked too much like 2019 Reynaldo López to tame the Twins' lethal lineup. Luis Robert made the game memorable by delivering his first career home run, and well, that was about it. The Chicago White Sox were roughed up 14-2 against Minnesota to lose the season-opening series.
Sam Sherman