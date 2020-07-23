South Side Hit Pen
Rodón's emotional return to "real baseball"

Brett Ballantini

It's funny, because — as you can watch below — Carlos Rodón started his media session in rather stilted fashion, with one-word answers on how his Wednesday start went.

Perhaps he was already feeling some of the emotions that would come out a few questions in.

When Bruce Levine hit Rodón up with a question that forced some reflection on his journey back to the White Sox, the southpaw answered in a very heartfelt manner. So heartfelt, in fact, he needed to stop the session and gather himself.

"I think about this every day," Rodón says, in reflection. "Getting hurt is not a thing that anyone wants to do. It's the last thing you think about. But sometimes, it doesn’t quite go your may. I never had to deal with much adversity ... I’ve had to learn to mature. It hasn’t been easy."

When I asked Rodón, as a follow-up to his emotional answer, about his start tonight and what it means to be the presupposed fifth starter, he chose to focus more on the game itself. He says that finally facing a team other than the White Sox — who he could serve up no chin music to, for obvious reasons — against the Brewers, "you just kind of say 'screw it.'

"It was good to be out there. A little different without fans."

Rodón was amazed by catcher Yasmani Grandal's framing of a strike right off of the ground, ending the first inning. And as for a very fastball-heavy mix in the game, Rodón just "went with what Yaz called."

For the full media session with Rodón, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below: 

