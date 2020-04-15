South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Six Pack of Stats: Mariners 2, White Sox 1

Ashley Sanders

Hello, Darkness, my old friend: Omar Narváez hits the walkoff home run to sail the Seattle Mariners to victory. (FanGraphs)

The Mariners prevail over the White Sox in a low-scoring, extra-innings, late-night ballgame

Of course, a West Coast game goes into extra-innings. Of course, another former Chicago White Sox decides the outcome of the game for the umpteenth time this season. It's not ideal, but the tables will soon turn -- some already have (Thanks, Eloy!).

.200

Aaron Bummer is back on track! Bum pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball between the seventh and eighth innings. With that stellar performance, Aaron created a .200 WPA to his name.

.346

From the seventh inning and beyond, James McCann is a .346 hitter. In the seventh inning of tonight's ballgame, McCann drew a walk to load the bases and to keep the even batting average. For part two of the stat, in the ninth, McCann struck out to lower the average just a smidge.

4

Alex Colomé has only blown one save in his 2019 campaign, and we admire him for it. For non-save situations, Alex owns a 4-4 record. Honestly, not too shabby for a closer, and it's hard to be upset with the losses for how lockdown he has been all season. He'll get them back!

5

My guy, Yolmer "No. 5" Sánchez, tallied a hit for himself in the leadoff spot! The next four guys in the order also notched a hit, so the first five hitters did not go hitless deep in the night. I'd like to thank Yolmer for his leadership and role-modeling skills.

38

Omar Narváez, on the opposite side of the baseball diamond, was the former owner of Zack Collins' No. 38 jersey number with the Good Guys. Collins drove in the tying run of the game -- from hustling off of a fielder's choice -- to eventually lead the game to extra innings. But, the former 38, hit a home run in the bottom of the tenth to seal the deal for Seattle over Chicago.

106

Dylan Cease used 106 pitches to get through five innings of a one-run ballgame. He lowered his ERA from 6.53 to 6.18 during that span. Even though Ceasefire much rather see the 106-pitch mark in the seven-plus innings, for now, he'll certainly take it in the fifth with only one run given up.

Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Uncertainty in right field clouds White Sox's rosy outlook

Depth is tested from Opening Day forward, at the organization's weakest position

Tommy Barbee

by

samswede

Highlighting progressive voices in a conservative sport

Stop automatically dismissing the voices that are one of our best chances at securing a future for a game we all love — and listen

ambergiese

by

Phil Hundley

Southside Sharpie draws Minnie Miñoso

In a career stretching half a century, the Cuban Comet broke racial barriers and set dozens of records. Now, a Chicago artist puts that Chicago White Sox legend on paper.

Mitchell Ransdell

Ricky Speaks: Over the moon with the Summer Camp effort

The Chicago White Sox manager drills down into the roster, and praises his troops for an honest three weeks of season prep

Brett Ballantini

Thanks, Cubs! Eloy's grand slam sends the Sox to the win column in back-to-back nights

A five-run first and Dallas Keuchel's flawless pitching puts the South Siders up 2-0 in exhibition games

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley

Adam Engel: full speed ahead

Though uncertain of his 2020 role, the Chicago White Sox outfielder is ready to contribute to some winning baseball

Brett Ballantini

Keuchel on Chicago: his kind of town

A first, close to "real" game as a member of the White Sox? Flippin' sweet

Brett Ballantini

Fake Crosstown Showdown Deux provides a 2020 preview of sorts

Another crooked number, this one at first bats, spurs the Chicago White Sox to another win over the Chicago Cubs

James Fox

Ricky Speaks: "certain moments of creativity"

The head honcho is open to getting wild with the rotation

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Spoke: Ready for the real games

The change of pace of playing another team, the Chicago Cubs — more than four months in the making — brought relief to the head man

Brett Ballantini