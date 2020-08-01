South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Features
History
Minors

White Sox edge Royals on Engel HR

Leigh Allan

Madrigals are polyphonic musical compositions of the Renaissance and Baroque eras, generally sung without accompaniment.. But you already knew that. Five famous ones are:

1. The sweet and merry month of May
2. Adieu, ye city-prisoning towers
3. Ding, dong, merrily on high!
4. The Holly and the Ivy
5. Nick

That last one is at the bottom of the five so far because Nick Madrigal has only played one game for the White Sox and didn't get a hit, though he did get aboard on an error in the seventh, racing to second on a bad throw. Leury García followed with a single and Madrigal was sent home, but got nailed at the plate because it turned out the left fielder — some guy named Alex Gordon — is pretty decent defensively. Who knew?

That didn't matter, though, because a three-run second-inning homer by Adam Engel held up.

The homer was largely thanks to a ball that must have had more cork in it than a Sammy Sosa bat, because the exit velocity was only 95.6 mph, which should have produced a fly to medium left field. The Sox did hit some rockets, all of them outs, topped by Jose Abreu's 108.2 mph shot to third in the first that turned into a double-play ball. So maybe they were owed a super-cheapy dinger to produce all their runs.

While the Sox didn't exactly crush Royals starter Kris Bubic, making his first appearance above the level of Single-A, and didn't touch KC relievers, Dallas Keuchel wasn't his usual self on the mound, getting behind pretty much every batter. But he overcame those problems to just give up two runs. Keuchel got out of a couple of jams thanks to the Sox MVP of the game, Royals third baseman Maikel Franco, who left seven men on base with a fly out, pop out and K, ending three innings in the process.

The bullpen did its usual fine job, the only difficulty when Jimmy Cordero had two men on in the seventh, but, thankfully, Franco was up next, so that was that.

Alex Colomé did get some nice help from José Abreu in the ninth.

Of note, the Sox drew two walks and only struck out seven times, so they improved their BB/K ratio for the season (and for recent years), while KC had one walk and seven K's, which is right on their miserable norm.

James McCann got hit by Bubic twice, the first time right on the helmet, but appeared none the worse for wear, what with being a catcher and all. However, Tim Anderson, who had two hits but a rough day in the field, left the game for a pinch hitter due to hip soreness, first from a play to his left in the second, and more significantly after stepping right on the edge of the grass while trying to make a play behind second base in the third.

The Sox are now 3-4 on the season. Game two of the series will be 6:05 CT Saturday, with Gio González making his first start for the White Sox, against Ronald Bolanos, who lasted two innings against Cleveland in his previous start.

Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

It's Nick Madrigal Day!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Doubleheader gamethread: White Sox at Spiders

Sure, we're going to call them by another name. Hopefully at the end of this doubleheader, we can call them double-losers

Brett Ballantini

by

Joe Resis

Gamethread: White Sox at Cleveland Garland Buckeyes

Lucas Giolito assumes the hill and tries to snap a string of sorry Chisox starts, and a losing streak

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Nightcap gamethread: White Sox at Buckeyes

The South Siders have fallen a notch deeper in the last place in the ALC

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders

From the Locker Room: Adam Engel's big blast holds up

Plus fresh takes from Chicago White Sox rookie second baseman Nick Madrigal on his debut, starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel on his start, and manager Ricky Renteria praising all

Brett Ballantini

Takeaways from Thursday's alternate site workout

Garrett Crochet rounding into shape, Nomar Mazara on the mend — and Nick Madrigal is ready!

James Fox

Know Your Enemy: Kansas City Royals

Some people are fans of the Royals. We here at SSHP are not. This is our K.C. series preview — so Chicago White Sox fans can know their enemy.

Colleen Sullivan

Garrett Crochet settles in

The top Chicago White Sox draft pick is taking advantage of the full studio space of Schaumburg

Brett Ballantini

Why the White Sox are worse than we thought but better than we think

High hopes have quickly turned into outright panic, but the truth of the 2020 team likely lies somewhere in between

Trevor Lines

by

Phil Hundley

White Sox blank Cleveland in a pitchers' duel, 4-0

Zach Plesac had the better game, but Lucas Giolito's team got the win

Ali White