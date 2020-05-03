2020 OOTP sim: López, new faces prevail

CHICAGO — With the team in a true funk, relief came from three unexpected places in a 3-2 White Sox win on Saturday.

Reynaldo López took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, spinning just the gem that the team (and bullpen) needed.

And on offense, Edwin Encarnación returned from a three-week stint on the DL (broken rib) and slid right back into Player of the Week mode, going 2-for-4. And in his first career game with the White Sox, Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 with a double, and multiple nice catches in right field.

"Nothing is going to get past the Cubans in the outfield," giddy White Sox manager Ricky Renteria said of Puig and center fielder Luis Robert.

López struck out three of his first four, six of 10, seven of 11 and eight of his first 13 batters in the game. With two out in the sixth, Hansel Alberto broke up the no-hitter with a slice out to right field.

In spite of Encarnación's and Puig's offensive might, the game came down to terrible Orioles defense. In the bottom of the seventh in a scoreless game, Encarnación singled, and with two out Puig doubled him to third. After Robert walked the sacks packed, Nick Madrigal hit a dribbler to second base that handcuffed Hansel, giving the White Sox a 1-0 lead. Tim Anderson then grounded to third for the presumed third out, but Rio Ruiz broken-winged his throw to first and allowed two more runs home.

Error offense!

Things still got nerve-wracking, as Carson Fulmer relieved López in the eighth and proceeded to allow three straight singles that loaded the bases. Aaron Bummer was called on to bail out Fulmer, and after a failed 1-2-3 double play that only got a force at home, the imposing lefty whiffed DJ Stewart to escape the jam.

Tomorrow, Gio González takes the mound to try to win the series for the White Sox and get the club back to .500.