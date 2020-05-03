South Side Hit Pen
2020 OOTP sim's flat Friday: O's whitewash Sox

Brett Ballantini

CHICAGO — The game was quick, but it was not sweet.

The White Sox put up just six hits against Baltimore starter Aaron Sánchez, who handcuffed the home club into a 4-0 loss.

But even on the Baltimore side, things were short and sweet. The only true menace of the game was Trey Mancini, who among three hits opening the scoring with a first-inning triple, then hit a straight inside-the-park home run (Luis Robert style?!?) in the fourth to add a second run.

Michael Kopech, in his first start of the season, was the victim of both Mancini belts. The flamethrowers, still being monitored closely as he comes off of Tommy John surgery, threw four innings and picked up five Ks.

In the seventh, Steve Cishek put the game out of reach by serving up a two-run blast to Renato Nuñez.  

Friendlier surroundings did not seem so sunny on Friday for the White Sox, who have now fallen a season-high two games below .500 at 15-17. Enigmatic starter Reynaldo López — 2-0 on the season in spite of being battered like a batting-practice pitcher in April — is charged with ending the White Sox slide on Saturday.

