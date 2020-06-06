South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Today in White Sox History: June 5

Mark Liptak

1960 

White Sox pitchers Russ Kemmerer and Frank Baumann both fired complete-game shutouts in beating the Kansas City Athletics in a doubleheader. The Sox won both games by the same score of 2-0.

1967

Eddie Stanky did it again. The White Sox manager let loose a verbal assault on Red Sox All-Star Carl Yazstrzemski. Before a three-game set at Comiskey Park, Stanky said, “He may be an All-Star from the neck down, but in my book he’s a moody ballplayer ... and I don’t like moody ballplayers.” Red Sox fans were incensed, and let Stanky and Chicago have an earful, as well as throwing tomatoes at him whenever he went to the mound when the Sox went to Boston the following week. 

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 OOTP sim: A five-run eighth inning surges the White Sox to victory

Nick Madrigal just misses a grand slam, but the rookie sends the go-ahead runs home with a triple

Ashley Sanders

Flashback 2005: Chicago White Sox sweep Houston Astros, win World Series

Jermaine Dye's clutch single drove in the only run and propelled the the team to its first World Series title in 88 years

Joe Resis

CryptoSoxery No. 6

In which we wander into the world of former Chicago White Sox player and manager Ozzie Guillén

Leigh Allan

2020 OOTP sim: Humiliation complete, as Sox swept in K.C.

Just as things were looking up ... the offense went nighty-night against the Royals in 6-1 thrashing

Brett Ballantini

A Conversation With: Barons GM Jonathan Nelson (Part 3)

We discuss whether there will be a season this year, the role of a minor league general manager, what most people get wrong about the city, and of course, I ask him for a music recommendation.

Sam Sherman

Today in White Sox History: June 4

Dick Allen's Chili Dog Game ... and a first for an SSHP editor

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

1983 White Sox suffer tough loss to 1970 Orioles in Dream Bracket

The Winning Ugly crew loses a 3-2 series lead in Baltimore

Jim Turvey

2020 OOTP sim: The White Sox lose the pitching duel

Dallas Keuchel goes the distance, but Danny Duffy and Whit Merrifield stun the South Siders

Ashley Sanders

Today in White Sox History: June 3

A slip and fall fumbled away a possible 1963 pennant

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP sim: Infield dinks doom White Sox

Royals nibble and chip their way to a seven-run seventh to win

Brett Ballantini