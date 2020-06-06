Today in White Sox History: June 5

1960

White Sox pitchers Russ Kemmerer and Frank Baumann both fired complete-game shutouts in beating the Kansas City Athletics in a doubleheader. The Sox won both games by the same score of 2-0.

1967

Eddie Stanky did it again. The White Sox manager let loose a verbal assault on Red Sox All-Star Carl Yazstrzemski. Before a three-game set at Comiskey Park, Stanky said, “He may be an All-Star from the neck down, but in my book he’s a moody ballplayer ... and I don’t like moody ballplayers.” Red Sox fans were incensed, and let Stanky and Chicago have an earful, as well as throwing tomatoes at him whenever he went to the mound when the Sox went to Boston the following week.