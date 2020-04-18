South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: April 18

Mark Liptak

1972
Because of the labor impasse and the late start to the season, it wasn’t until the middle of the month that the White Sox finally opened at home. It turned out to be a night home opener and the 20,000-plus fans who turned out gave a standing ovation welcome to new Sox slugger Dick Allen. Allen didn’t disappoint, going 2-for-4, with three runs and two RBIs in a 14-0 win over Texas. Afterwards Dick said, “I think I’m going to like it here.” Teammate Carlos May had six RBIs on the night.

1991
The White Sox opened the new Comiskey Park by falling flat on their faces and getting wiped out, 16-0. It was a strange game that saw Detroit have a 10-run inning! The next day, Sox players burned the jersey of pitcher Scott Radinsky at second base as a "sacrifice" to the baseball gods for leaving the original park, according to teammate and losing pitcher in the first game, Jack McDowell.

1994
White Sox leadoff man Tim Raines belted three home runs in a game at Fenway Park. He went 4-for-5 with four RBIs in the easy, 12-1 win over the Red Sox.

2000
The White Sox set the franchise record for the most runs ever scored in the fifth inning of a game when they plated 11 of them in Chicago against the Mariners. They trailed 6-2 before sending 14 batters to the plate. Tanyon Sturtze got the win in relief, as the Sox won 18-11.

2007
Mark Buehrle became only the 15th pitcher in franchise history to toss a no-hitter (and 16 overall no-hitters at that time), as he beat the Rangers, 6-0. Buehrle struck out eight and only allowed one baserunner, giving up a walk to former Sox player Sammy Sosa in the fifth inning. Sosa was promptly picked off of first base by Buehrle. The southpaw threw the first no-hitter at home since Joe Horlen’s in 1967. Jermaine Dye had a grand slam, and Jim Thome added two solo home runs.

