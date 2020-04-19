South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: April 19

Mark Liptak

1960
Orestes “Minnie” Miñoso made a triumphant return to the White Sox, blasting two home runs, including the game-winner in the ninth inning for a wild 10-9 victory over the A’s on opening day. Minnie, reacquired over the offseason, also had a grand slam and drove in six runs. More ominous, however, was the fact that Chicago's vaunted American League champion pitching staff gave up nine runs in the first place, and the team committed two errors in the field.

1961
For the home opener against Washington, owner Bill Veeck had revamped his vending staff with much shorter sellers to roam the stands and sell concessions throughout Comiskey Park. Why? Because Veeck received a number of complaints from fans that "normal" sized sellers were obstructing their view of the game!

1965
White Sox manager Al Lopez tied a record when he used five pinch-hitters in the seventh inning of what turned out to be a 7-2 win over the Orioles at Comiskey Park. The Sox trailed 3-2 when Lopez began his maneuvering. By the time the inning was over, he had sent Don Buford, Danny Cater, Johnny Romano, Dave Nicholson and Gary Peters up to the plate as pinch-hitters, with Romano and Peters both hitting singles and driving in runs. Peters' hit would give the Sox the lead for good. 

What's more, Lopez had already achieved this feat once before, using five pinch-hitters in an inning on May 18, 1957 at Baltimore. 

