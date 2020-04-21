Today in White Sox History: April 21

1900

The White Sox played their first regular season game as part of the American League. They’d drop a 5-4 decision to the Milwaukee Brewers, managed by Connie Mack. The 1900 season isn't officially recognized by Major League Baseball, because at that time the AL was designated a minor league.



1992

In the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Yankees at Comiskey Park, shortstop Ozzie Guillén tore up his knee in a collision with left fielder Tim Raines. On a pop into short left by Mel Hall, Guillen’s knee slammed into the Raines' shoulder as Raines attempted a diving catch. Ozzie had surgery and was lost for the rest of the year, but through intensive offseason rehab work with trainer Herm Schneider, came back strong in 1993 to regain his starting spot at shortstop for the eventual Western Division champions.



2012

Philip Humber was a journeyman pitcher before this day. He was a journeyman pitcher after it. But on April 21, 2012 he was as good as any pitcher in history. Humber became only the third White Sox pitcher and 21st in baseball history to throw a perfect game. The righthander shut out Seattle, 4-0, at Safeco Field. There was some drama at the finish as the last Mariners hitter, Brendan Ryan, struck out but argued with the home plate umpire for a second instead of realizing the ball got past catcher A. J. Pierzynski who had to retrieve it and throw it to first. A.J.’s throw just beat Ryan, who might have ruined the perfect game had he been more alert and immediately started running!