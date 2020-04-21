South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: April 21

Mark Liptak

1900
The White Sox played their first regular season game as part of the American League. They’d drop a 5-4 decision to the Milwaukee Brewers, managed by Connie Mack. The 1900 season isn't officially recognized by Major League Baseball, because at that time the AL was designated a minor league.

1992
In the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Yankees at Comiskey Park, shortstop Ozzie Guillén tore up his knee in a collision with left fielder Tim Raines. On a pop into short left by Mel Hall, Guillen’s knee slammed into the Raines' shoulder as Raines attempted a diving catch. Ozzie had surgery and was lost for the rest of the year, but through intensive offseason rehab work with trainer Herm Schneider, came back strong in 1993 to regain his starting spot at shortstop for the eventual Western Division champions.

2012
Philip Humber was a journeyman pitcher before this day. He was a journeyman pitcher after it. But on April 21, 2012 he was as good as any pitcher in history. Humber became only the third White Sox pitcher and 21st in baseball history to throw a perfect game. The righthander shut out Seattle, 4-0, at Safeco Field. There was some drama at the finish as the last Mariners hitter, Brendan Ryan, struck out but argued with the home plate umpire for a second instead of realizing the ball got past catcher A. J. Pierzynski who had to retrieve it and throw it to first. A.J.’s throw just beat Ryan, who might have ruined the perfect game had he been more alert and immediately started running!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Phil Hundley
Phil Hundley

Editor

Been reading and thinking a lot about Humber's game today. It was featured on the MLB main page and email this morning. Humber was the sort of guy I find myself rooting for a lot - the just-a-guy who scraps and works his ass off to try get and then stay in the bigs. And for one day, he was one of the greats. That will always be there, next to his name.

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Diary: views from quarantine

For Chicago White Sox reliever Andrew Perez, the sudden layoff has been a unique challenge — and an opportunity

Andrew Perez

by

Phil Hundley

The Art of the Bat Flip

A year after Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson spoke to the world with STICK TALK, we present some commemorative art

Tom Borowski

by

Leigh Allan

MLB The Show Player's League — Giolito walks it off against its top player, Joey Gallo

Lucas went 2-1, with a HUGE upset of the Texas Rangers

Ashley Sanders

Flashback 2005: Buehrle's masterpiece leads the White Sox to a series sweep

Tadahito Iguchi's double gave the South Siders an early lead that did not relinquish

Joe Resis

by

Ashley Sanders

2020 OOTP sim: Duffy snuffs Sox with a 1-0 shutout

South Siders drop their fifth straight, fall under .500

Brett Ballantini

MLB: The Show Players League — Giolito was a circle button away from a perfect game!

Lucas improves his Chicago White Sox to 5-3 overall after a 3-1 night on Wednesday

Ashley Sanders

by

Ashley Sanders

Today in White Sox History: April 8

In 1963, the Chicago White Sox had a choice between bonus babies Bruce Howard and Denny McLain. They chose poorly, and lost McLain to the Detroit Tigers.

Mark Liptak

by

steely3000

Today in White Sox History: April 19

It's a triumphant return to Chicago for Minnie Miñoso — but there are ominous signs for the defending AL champs

Mark Liptak

by

Mark Liptak

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox swept by streaking Texas

Reynaldo López struggles, Cheslor Cuthbert stars, and Danny Santana wins it for the Rangers

Brett Ballantini

Welcome to South Side Hit Pen!

South Side Hit Pen is the new Sports Illustrated Chicago White Sox site.

Brett Ballantini

by

RSWS