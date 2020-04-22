South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: April 22

Mark Liptak

1955
It was the first time the White Sox ever played in Kansas City and outfielder “Jungle” Jim Rivera would make it a memorable night. Rivera’s home run helped the Sox beat the A’s, 5-3, but it was his comment afterwards to former First Lady Bess Truman that made the most news. She attended the game and then when introduced, Rivera said, “I’m sure sorry my home run beat your club, but it was a helluva wallop eh, Bess?”

  • 1959
  • In one of the most bizarre innings in baseball history, the White Sox scored 11 runs in the seventh inning as part of a 20-6 win at Kansas City. And what made an already-amazing inning downright unique as that the White Sox had only one hit in the inning. The White Sox were aided by three K.C. errors, a hit batsman, 10 walks, and five free passes with the bases loaded! It took 45 minutes to play the half-inning ... and the White Sox left the bases full. Johnny Callison got the only hit. Here's the incredible play-by-play:
  • GORMAN REPLACED WARD (PITCHING)
  • Ray Boone reached on an error by DeMaestri [Boone to first] 
  • Al Smith reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt by Smith [Boone to second] 
  • Johnny Callison singled to right [Boone scored (unearned) (error by Maris), Smith scored (unearned) (error by Maris), Callison to third]
  • Luis Aparicio walked; Aparicio stole second
  • Bob Shaw walked
  • EARL TORGESON BATTED FOR SAMMY ESPOSITO
  • FREEMAN REPLACED GORMAN (PITCHING)
  • Torgeson walked (walk was charged to Gorman) [Callison scored, Aparicio to third, Shaw to second]
  • Nellie Fox walked [Aparicio scored, Shaw to third, Torgeson to second] 
  • Jim Landis forced Shaw (pitcher to catcher) [Torgeson to third, Fox to second]
  • Sherm Lollar walked [Torgeson scored (unearned), Fox to third, Landis to second]
  • BRUNET REPLACED FREEMAN (PITCHING)
  • Boone walked [Fox scored (unearned), Landis to third, Lollar to second]
  • Smith walked [Landis scored (unearned), Lollar to third, Boone to second]
  • Callison was hit by a pitch [Lollar scored (unearned), Boone to third, Smith to second]
  • LOU SKIZAS RAN FOR CALLISON 
  • Aparicio walked [Boone scored (unearned), Smith to third, Skizas to second] 
  • Shaw struck out
  • BUBBA” PHILLIPS BATTED FOR TORGESON
  • Phillips walked [Smith scored (unearned), Skizas to third, Aparicio to second]
  • Fox walked [Skizas scored (unearned), Aparicio to third, Phillips to second]
  • Landis grounded out (pitcher to first)

1972
In the first game of a doubleheader against the Royals, White Sox pitcher Wilbur Wood reached on a fielder’s choice and scored the only run of the game thanks to an error, in the 1-0 win. Wood went the distance, allowing seven hits. The Sox also won the second game, 3-2, thanks to a home run from Carlos May in the eighth inning.

1991
Frank Thomas hit the first White Sox home run in new Comiskey Park. The Sox won the first-ever night game in the stadium, beating Baltimore, 8-7. The homer came off of Ben McDonald.

2000
The White Sox and Tigers had an on-field brawl which reminded many longtime fans of the fights from the 1950s with the Yankees. This one lasted for almost 30 minutes and saw eight players from both sides get kicked out, along with Sox manager Jerry Manuel. A record number of players would be fined and subsequently suspended. One of the more lingering memories was Sox relief pitcher Keith Foulke suffering a gash on his face, courtesy of a Detroit sucker punch.

The Sox won the game, 14-6, and used it as a rallying point for the rest of the season as they went on to win 95 games and a division title.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Diary: views from quarantine

For Chicago White Sox reliever Andrew Perez, the sudden layoff has been a unique challenge — and an opportunity

Andrew Perez

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: April 21

On this day, Philip Humber = a perfect game

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

The Art of the Bat Flip

A year after Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson spoke to the world with STICK TALK, we present some commemorative art

Tom Borowski

by

Leigh Allan

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox crush Royals, 14-0

Dylan Cease has a historically good game, with a 95 game score

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders

Flashback 2005: Buehrle's masterpiece leads the White Sox to a series sweep

Tadahito Iguchi's double gave the South Siders an early lead that did not relinquish

Joe Resis

by

Joe Resis

MLB The Show Player's League — Giolito walks it off against its top player, Joey Gallo

Lucas went 2-1, with a HUGE upset of the Texas Rangers

Ashley Sanders

2020 OOTP sim: Duffy snuffs Sox with a 1-0 shutout

South Siders drop their fifth straight, fall under .500

Brett Ballantini

MLB: The Show Players League — Giolito was a circle button away from a perfect game!

Lucas improves his Chicago White Sox to 5-3 overall after a 3-1 night on Wednesday

Ashley Sanders

by

Ashley Sanders

Today in White Sox History: April 8

In 1963, the Chicago White Sox had a choice between bonus babies Bruce Howard and Denny McLain. They chose poorly, and lost McLain to the Detroit Tigers.

Mark Liptak

by

steely3000

Today in White Sox History: April 19

It's a triumphant return to Chicago for Minnie Miñoso — but there are ominous signs for the defending AL champs

Mark Liptak

by

Mark Liptak