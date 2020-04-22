Today in White Sox History: April 22

1955

It was the first time the White Sox ever played in Kansas City and outfielder “Jungle” Jim Rivera would make it a memorable night. Rivera’s home run helped the Sox beat the A’s, 5-3, but it was his comment afterwards to former First Lady Bess Truman that made the most news. She attended the game and then when introduced, Rivera said, “I’m sure sorry my home run beat your club, but it was a helluva wallop eh, Bess?”



1959

In one of the most bizarre innings in baseball history, the White Sox scored 11 runs in the seventh inning as part of a 20-6 win at Kansas City. And what made an already-amazing inning downright unique as that the White Sox had only one hit in the inning. The White Sox were aided by three K.C. errors, a hit batsman, 10 walks, and five free passes with the bases loaded! It took 45 minutes to play the half-inning ... and the White Sox left the bases full. Johnny Callison got the only hit. Here's the incredible play-by-play:

got the only hit. Here's the incredible play-by-play: GORMAN REPLACED WARD (PITCHING)

Ray Boone reached on an error by DeMaestri [Boone to first]

reached on an error by DeMaestri [Boone to first] Al Smith reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt by Smith [Boone to second]

reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt by Smith [Boone to second] Johnny Callison singled to right [Boone scored (unearned) (error by Maris), Smith scored (unearned) (error by Maris), Callison to third]

[Boone scored (unearned) (error by Maris), Smith scored (unearned) (error by Maris), Callison to third] Luis Aparicio walked; Aparicio stole second

walked; Aparicio stole second Bob Shaw walked

walked EARL TORGESON BATTED FOR SAMMY ESPOSITO

BATTED FOR FREEMAN REPLACED GORMAN (PITCHING)

Torgeson walked (walk was charged to Gorman) [Callison scored, Aparicio to third, Shaw to second]

to third, Shaw to second] Nellie Fox walked [Aparicio scored, Shaw to third, Torgeson to second]

walked [Aparicio scored, Shaw to third, Torgeson to second] Jim Landis forced Shaw (pitcher to catcher) [Torgeson to third, Fox to second]

forced Shaw (pitcher to catcher) [Torgeson to third, Fox to second] Sherm Lollar walked [Torgeson scored (unearned), Fox to third, Landis to second]

walked [Torgeson scored (unearned), Fox to third, Landis to second] BRUNET REPLACED FREEMAN (PITCHING)

Boone walked [Fox scored (unearned), Landis to third, Lollar to second]

scored (unearned), Landis to third, Lollar to second] Smith walked [Landis scored (unearned), Lollar to third, Boone to second]

Callison was hit by a pitch [Lollar scored (unearned), Boone to third, Smith to second]

LOU SKIZAS RAN FOR CALLISON

RAN FOR CALLISON Aparicio walked [Boone scored (unearned), Smith to third, Skizas to second]

Shaw struck out

“ BUBBA” PHILLIPS BATTED FOR TORGESON

BATTED FOR TORGESON Phillips walked [Smith scored (unearned), Skizas to third, Aparicio to second]

Fox walked [Skizas scored (unearned), Aparicio to third, Phillips to second]

Landis grounded out (pitcher to first)

1972

In the first game of a doubleheader against the Royals, White Sox pitcher Wilbur Wood reached on a fielder’s choice and scored the only run of the game thanks to an error, in the 1-0 win. Wood went the distance, allowing seven hits. The Sox also won the second game, 3-2, thanks to a home run from Carlos May in the eighth inning.



1991

Frank Thomas hit the first White Sox home run in new Comiskey Park. The Sox won the first-ever night game in the stadium, beating Baltimore, 8-7. The homer came off of Ben McDonald.



2000

The White Sox and Tigers had an on-field brawl which reminded many longtime fans of the fights from the 1950s with the Yankees. This one lasted for almost 30 minutes and saw eight players from both sides get kicked out, along with Sox manager Jerry Manuel. A record number of players would be fined and subsequently suspended. One of the more lingering memories was Sox relief pitcher Keith Foulke suffering a gash on his face, courtesy of a Detroit sucker punch.

The Sox won the game, 14-6, and used it as a rallying point for the rest of the season as they went on to win 95 games and a division title.