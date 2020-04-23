South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: April 23

Mark Liptak

1919
Perhaps the most talented White Sox team ever opened the season in St. Louis and destroyed the Browns, 13-4. Claude ‘‘Lefty’’ Williams got the win. Six months later, after winning the American League pennant, the ‘‘Black Sox’’ reportedly threw the series and lost to the Cincinnati Reds. Eight players would be banned the following year and the only franchise capable of stopping the emerging New York Yankees juggernaut was decimated.

1949
Sox lefthander Billy Pierce won his first major league game. Pierce came in to relieve starter Al Gettel and got the decision as the Sox won 12-5 against the Browns at Comiskey Park. Billy would win 186 games with the franchise, make the All-Star team seven times as a White Sox and finish with 211 overall wins in his brilliant career.

1955
The White Sox hammered the Athletics, 29-6, at Kansas City. The 29 runs was an American League record that stood for years. The Sox hit seven home runs that night. Walt Dropo and Bob Nieman each had seven RBIs, while. Sherm Lollar and Minnie Miñoso added five each.

1990
It was an unusual event, even though it happened in an exhibition game. Utility player Steve “Psycho” Lyons played all nine positions for the White Sox during the annual “Crosstown Classic” game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Manager Jeff Torborg moved Lyons all over the field during the contest, won by the Sox, 6-5.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB issues Red Sox punishment

And that ... punishment ... includes ... loss of 2020 second round pick

Joe Resis

by

Phil Hundley

The Art of the Bat Flip

A year after Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson spoke to the world with STICK TALK, we present some commemorative art

Tom Borowski

by

Leigh Allan

Today in White Sox History: April 22

A ridiculous, 11-run inning fueled a South Side win — thanks to just one hit (and 10 walks)!

Mark Liptak

by

Joe Resis

Player Diary: views from quarantine

For Chicago White Sox reliever Andrew Perez, the sudden layoff has been a unique challenge — and an opportunity

Andrew Perez

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: Matt Tomshaw earns first win

White Sox take series from K.C, move back over .500

Brett Ballantini

MLB: The Show Players League — Giolito ends the night with a 4-0 record

The ace took down some of the top performers of the tournament en route to a "sweep" night

Ashley Sanders

Today in White Sox History: April 21

On this day, Philip Humber = a perfect game

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

Flashback 2005: Buehrle's masterpiece leads the White Sox to a series sweep

Tadahito Iguchi's double gave the South Siders an early lead that did not relinquish

Joe Resis

by

Joe Resis

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox crush Royals, 14-0

Dylan Cease has a historically good game, with a 95 game score

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders

MLB The Show Player's League — Giolito walks it off against its top player, Joey Gallo

Lucas went 2-1, with a HUGE upset of the Texas Rangers

Ashley Sanders