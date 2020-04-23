Today in White Sox History: April 23

1919

Perhaps the most talented White Sox team ever opened the season in St. Louis and destroyed the Browns, 13-4. Claude ‘‘Lefty’’ Williams got the win. Six months later, after winning the American League pennant, the ‘‘Black Sox’’ reportedly threw the series and lost to the Cincinnati Reds. Eight players would be banned the following year and the only franchise capable of stopping the emerging New York Yankees juggernaut was decimated.



1949

Sox lefthander Billy Pierce won his first major league game. Pierce came in to relieve starter Al Gettel and got the decision as the Sox won 12-5 against the Browns at Comiskey Park. Billy would win 186 games with the franchise, make the All-Star team seven times as a White Sox and finish with 211 overall wins in his brilliant career.

1955

The White Sox hammered the Athletics, 29-6, at Kansas City. The 29 runs was an American League record that stood for years. The Sox hit seven home runs that night. Walt Dropo and Bob Nieman each had seven RBIs, while. Sherm Lollar and Minnie Miñoso added five each.

1990

It was an unusual event, even though it happened in an exhibition game. Utility player Steve “Psycho” Lyons played all nine positions for the White Sox during the annual “Crosstown Classic” game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Manager Jeff Torborg moved Lyons all over the field during the contest, won by the Sox, 6-5.

