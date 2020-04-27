Today in White Sox History: April 26

1925

The Chicago White Sox forfeited a game to Cleveland. It happened in front of a Comiskey Park record crowd of 44,000 fans. So many fans were at the game that owner Charles Comiskey allowed them on the field, behind roped-off sections of the outfield. With the Sox losing 7-2 in the ninth inning, many fans broke through the ropes, thinking the game was over. It wasn’t, as there were only two outs. Order was never restored, and a forfeit was declared.



2019

It was one of the wildest games in team history, as the White Sox beat the Tigers in come-from-behind fashion, 12-11, at Guaranteed Rate Field. The South Siders trailed 8-1 and 9-2 at various points in the game before making a major comeback to win it. In fact, the Sox thought they had a 12-10 lead after José Abreu hit what was believed to be a three-run home run in the seventh inning. However, his towering drive caused Tim Anderson at first base to hesitate rather than assume a safe hit, and Abreu momentarily passed him on the bases. A three-run home run became a two-run single, just an 11-10 lead, and an out for José. After Detroit tied the game, Anderson then hit a slider into the seats to win it in walk-off fashion in the last of the ninth inning.