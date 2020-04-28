South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: April 27

Mark Liptak

1930
One of the most bizarre individual stats you’ll ever see occurred on this date. In a 2-1 White Sox win at St. Louis, first baseman John “Bud” Clancy recorded no putouts and no assists in the nine-inning game. His feat has been matched only one other time, by the A’s Gene Tenace. Clancy later played for the Dodgers and the Phillies.

2000
Jose Valentín produced the extremely rare "natural cycle" against the Orioles at Comiskey Park. He singled in the first inning, doubled in the second, tripled in the third and homered in the eighth inning. The Sox would win this one easily, 13-4. Valentín scored twice and had five RBIs in the game.

