South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: April 28

Mark Liptak

1926
The White Sox won their 2,000th game in franchise history as they outslugged the Tigers in Detroit, 9-5. Tommy Thomas pitched into the eighth inning for the win. Outfielder Johnny Mostil drove in two runs on the afternoon.

1946
White Sox pitcher Ted Lyons won his 260th career game — and it would turn out to be his last in the major leagues. The future Hall-of-Famer beat the St. Louis Browns, 4-3. Lyons would finish his career throwing 28 straight complete games! He had 17 seasons with 10 or more wins, and three times topped 20 or more. Lyons would have his No. 16 retired by the White Sox in 1987.

2019
White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López showed his promise and potential in an afternoon game at Guaranteed Rate Field. López struck out 14 Tigers in six innings, allowing one unearned run, as the White Sox won, 4-1. It was only the third time since at least 1908 that a White Sox pitcher went at least six innings, striking out 14, with no earned runs. To top it off, White Sox relief pitchers fanned six more Detroit hitters, giving them 20 for the game. That tied the White Sox record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning contest.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox run wild for 12-9 win in extras

Eight stolen bases and three rallies see South Siders escape with a series split

Brett Ballantini

by

steely3000

White Sox to face Red Sox in Elite Eight of MLB Dream Bracket

A preview of the showdown to take place at 3 p.m. CT

Jim Turvey

by

Jim Turvey

Today in White Sox History: April 27

A win ... with no putouts at first base. Wha?

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

White Sox move past Royals, A's in opening rounds of MLB Dream Bracket

Pale Hose have made the Elite Eight!

Jim Turvey

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: April 26

The White Sox forfeit a game ... and José Abreu forfeits a home run

Mark Liptak

by

Ashley Sanders

Social distancing ball: guidelines and rule adjustments

We've got the inside scoop on what baseball will look like when it returns

Leigh Allan

by

Phil Hundley

MLB: The Show Players League — The White Sox ace bounces back

A 3-1 night keeps Lucas Giolito in the playoff race

Ashley Sanders

A Conversation With: Bart Johnson

The Chicago White Sox phenom, who passed away on Wednesday, spoke with us in 2006

Mark Liptak

by

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: April 25

Eddie Robinson hits the first Comiskey Park rooftop shot in franchise history

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

2020 OOTP sim: Heaney handcuffs Sox, 7-3

Comeback falls short, as offense sputters against Angels ace

Brett Ballantini