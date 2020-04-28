Today in White Sox History: April 28

1926

The White Sox won their 2,000th game in franchise history as they outslugged the Tigers in Detroit, 9-5. Tommy Thomas pitched into the eighth inning for the win. Outfielder Johnny Mostil drove in two runs on the afternoon.



1946

White Sox pitcher Ted Lyons won his 260th career game — and it would turn out to be his last in the major leagues. The future Hall-of-Famer beat the St. Louis Browns, 4-3. Lyons would finish his career throwing 28 straight complete games! He had 17 seasons with 10 or more wins, and three times topped 20 or more. Lyons would have his No. 16 retired by the White Sox in 1987.

2019

White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López showed his promise and potential in an afternoon game at Guaranteed Rate Field. López struck out 14 Tigers in six innings, allowing one unearned run, as the White Sox won, 4-1. It was only the third time since at least 1908 that a White Sox pitcher went at least six innings, striking out 14, with no earned runs. To top it off, White Sox relief pitchers fanned six more Detroit hitters, giving them 20 for the game. That tied the White Sox record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning contest.