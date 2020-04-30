Today in White Sox History: April 30

1922

On this day in 1922, White Sox pitcher Charlie Robertson fired the first perfect game in White Sox history, winning at Detroit, 2-0. It was just Robertson's fifth game, fourth start and second career win. Robertson never had a winning record in eight seasons with the White Sox, finishing 49-80 with an ERA of 4.44. His perfect game only took one hour and 55 minutes to complete. He struck out six, ending with a game score of 93. Ty Cobb went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against Robertson in the game. Earl Sheely drove in both Sox runs in the second inning with a single. The perfect game was clinched when pinch-hitter Johnny Bassler flew out to left fielder Johnny Mostil. Robertson had retired the last three men in his prior start, but walked the first batter he faced in his next game, thus retiring 30 consecutive batters overall.



1951

Minnie Miñoso was acquired by the White Sox as part of a three-team deal involving Kansas City and Cleveland. The seven-player deal resulted in Miñoso becoming the team’s first black ballplayer. Miñoso used his blinding speed and power to win the American League Rookie of the Year for 1951 from The Sporting News by hitting .324, and he’d be named to the All-Star team six times representing the Sox. His No. 9 would be retired by the club in 1983.

1962

White Sox shortstop Luis Aparicio was shown sliding into a base on the cover for Sports Illustrated. The cover regarded Aparicio as one of baseball's "players with magic." The Hall of Fame player would lead the American League in steals for nine consecutive years, while playing remarkable defense.