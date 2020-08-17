Today in White Sox History: August 16

1927

Babe Ruth hit the first rooftop home run in Comiskey Park history when he blasted a shot off Tommy Thomas. The ball was estimated to have gone 474 feet. The Yankees won, 8-1.

2011

In an 8-7, 14-inning win over Cleveland at U.S. Cellular Field, the White Sox hit five triples. That was the most in a single game since Sept. 17, 1920, when they got six against the Yankees. Alejandro De Aza had two and Alexei Ramírez, Tyler Flowers and Alex Rios got the other three. The Sox won the game on a Juan Pierre single in the last of the 14th inning.

2017

White Sox outfielder Leury García homered on the first pitch of a game at Dodger Stadium, off Yu Darvish. It marked the second straight game the Sox leadoff man homered on the game’s first delivery. The night before, shortstop Tim Anderson did it off Alex Wood. It was the first time this ever happened in franchise history.

2020

On this day the White Sox tied the major league record by hitting four consecutive home runs. It came in the fifth inning at home against the Cardinals and pitcher Roel Ramirez. The four home runs were hit by Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez. It was the second time in franchise history the White Sox have hit four straight homers. This feat last took place on Aug. 14, 2008 against the Royals, when Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramírez and Juan Uribe did the honors. It marked the 10th time a team has hit four straight home runs in a game.

