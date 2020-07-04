Today in White Sox History: July 3

1922

White Sox pitcher Ted Blankenship made his big-league debut in a big way. Blankenship relieved starter Ferdie Schupp in the second inning of a game against Detroit; he’d pitch 12 innings before losing the game in the 14th. The final score was 7-6. It took place at Comiskey Park, and was the first game of a doubleheader.

1976

It was the first morning start for a game in the history of Comiskey Park, as the Sox hosted Texas. The first pitch was delivered at 10:30 a.m. The Sox didn’t care much for the novelty as they lost, 3-0, to Nellie Briles, getting only three hits. The Sox would play another morning game the following season, hammering Cleveland, 18-2.

1993

Former White Sox announcer, and Hall of Fame pitcher, Don Drysdale was found dead in his hotel room in Montreal of a heart condition. Drysdale, then a Dodgers announcer, worked for the Sox mostly on television from 1982-87. His broadcast partner Hawk Harrelson broke down on the air while making the announcement during a 9-6 White Sox loss to the Orioles at Comiskey Park that evening.