South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Today in White Sox History: June 10

Mark Liptak

1952

White Sox outfielder Sam Mele set the franchise record with six RBIs in one inning. In the fourth inning of a game at Philadelphia, Mele hit a three-run homer, then batted again and knocked in three more with a triple. The Sox scored 12 in that frame and would wind up winning the game, 15-4.

1961 

With owner Bill Veeck in ill health, his group sold the White Sox to Chicagoan Art Allyn. Veeck only owned the club for two-and-a-half years this first time around.

On the same day of the sale, the Sox made an eight-player deal that netted the team pitchers Ray Herbert, Don Larsen and infielder Andy Caray from Kansas City. One week later, the Sox began a 12-game winning streak that saved the season. Herbert would go on to win 20 games in 1962.

2011

White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko set a franchise record when he got an extra-base hit in his ninth consecutive game. The streak started back on May 30 in Boston, and included games against Detroit, Seattle and Oakland. In that time frame, Konerko bashed six home runs and three doubles. He drove in 12 runs.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 White Sox draft wish list

With a draft this heavy in arms, pitching should be the goal

Eric Colclasure

2020 OOTP sim: Kopech's quality start, five-run fourth paves way to a White Sox win

The South Siders are looking for the sweep in tomorrow's series finale

Ashley Sanders

White Sox continue college trend, select Garrett Crochet 11th overall

Great tools — uncertain track record

Sean Williams

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox punch Wahoos in the mouth, 8-6

Big hits from José Abreu and Luis Robert spark a spicy fifth

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: June 9

The weirdest game delay you'll ever encounter: Umpire vs. fan

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: June 8

A special Day for a very special South Sider, Luke Appling

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

2020 OOTP sim: The Sox save their broomsticks for another day

Yoán Moncada goes yard, but the Sox lose the series finale

Ashley Sanders

by

Ashley Sanders

An open letter to the Chicago White Sox

In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, It’s time to better address police violence in our city

Brett Ballantini

by

Ashley Sanders

2020 OOTP sim: More wins made easy

A huge fifth inning put it away for the Chicago White Sox in a 9-4 romp over the Detroit Tigers

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: June 7

The White Sox were on fire in 1974 ... or at least Comiskey Park was

Mark Liptak