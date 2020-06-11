Today in White Sox History: June 10

1952

White Sox outfielder Sam Mele set the franchise record with six RBIs in one inning. In the fourth inning of a game at Philadelphia, Mele hit a three-run homer, then batted again and knocked in three more with a triple. The Sox scored 12 in that frame and would wind up winning the game, 15-4.

1961

With owner Bill Veeck in ill health, his group sold the White Sox to Chicagoan Art Allyn. Veeck only owned the club for two-and-a-half years this first time around.

On the same day of the sale, the Sox made an eight-player deal that netted the team pitchers Ray Herbert, Don Larsen and infielder Andy Caray from Kansas City. One week later, the Sox began a 12-game winning streak that saved the season. Herbert would go on to win 20 games in 1962.

2011

White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko set a franchise record when he got an extra-base hit in his ninth consecutive game. The streak started back on May 30 in Boston, and included games against Detroit, Seattle and Oakland. In that time frame, Konerko bashed six home runs and three doubles. He drove in 12 runs.