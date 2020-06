1953

White Sox pitchers Billy Pierce and Sandy Consuegra both fired complete-game shutouts in beating the Boston Red Sox in a doubleheader at Comiskey Park. The Sox won, 6-0 and 1-0.

That same day, the Sox acquired pitcher Virgil Trucks in a five-player deal with the St. Louis Browns. Trucks would throw a pair of one-hitters and win 20 games in a season during his time on the South Side.