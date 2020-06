1997

After numerous charity and exhibition games, the White Sox and Cubs played for real for the first time in the regular season. The overall record between the two franchises through the end of 2002 spring training had the Sox ahead 137-91-6, including an amazing 10-0-2 in the “Crosstown Classic” played for charity from 1985-95 (there were two games played in 1995.) Since then, the two teams have played each other in every regular season.