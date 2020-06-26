Today in White Sox History: June 25

1953

White Sox manager Paul Richards was regarded as one of the smartest people ever to lead a team. For example, with the Sox going for a series sweep of New York and leading 4-2 in the ninth inning, Richards brought in pitcher Harry Dorish to relieve Billy Pierce. Only Richards didn’t remove Pierce from the game — he moved him to first base. After Dorish retired his hitter, Pierce was brought back to the mound to end the game. Richards also did this maneuver against the Red Sox in a game in Boston.

1964

An overflow crowd of more than 52,000 jammed Comiskey Park to watch the White Sox hammer the Cubs, 11-1, in the annual Boys Benefit Game. What was significant, however, was the fact that fans were allowed on the outfield grass behind ropes, because there wasn’t any room left in the park. It was the last time White Sox fans have been permitted to stand on the playing field for a game.

1991

White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell fired the first shutout for the home team in the new Comiskey Park when he blanked the Mariners, 4-0. Jack was masterful, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning.

2016

The White Sox tied the franchise record, first set in 1955, by blasting seven home runs in a single game. It took place against the Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. But there was one problem … they lost the game, 10-8. It was only the third time in baseball history a team hit that many home runs in a game and lost. Detroit did it the other two times, in 1995 and 2004.

The Sox players to hit home runs were Brett Lawrie (two), Dioner Navarro, J.B. Shuck, Tim Anderson, Alex Avila and Adam Eaton. Lawrie, Navarro and Shuck started the fireworks off with back-to-back-to-back homers in the second inning off of R.A. Dickey. Lawrie hit another in the fourth, Anderson hit his second career homer in the seventh, Avila went deep in the eighth, and Eaton brought the White Sox back to within two in the ninth.