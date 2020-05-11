Today in White Sox History: May 10

1910

White Sox third baseman Bill Purtell became the first big-league player to strike out twice in the same inning. Walter Johnson got him both times, in the sixth inning in a game at Washington. Between Purtell’s outs, the Sox actually batted around in the sixth, and wound up winning the game, 10-3.



2002

It was one of the worst defeats in the history of the franchise. On this night in Anaheim, the White Sox were obliterated, 19-0. Danny Wright, Matt Ginter and Mike Porzio were the pitchers the Angels tore apart.