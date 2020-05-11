South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: May 11

Mark Liptak

1949
The White Sox scored at least one run in every inning, beating Boston, 12-8. It was the first time the team had ever accomplished this unusual feat. Second baseman Cass Michaels had three RBIs. The Sox clubbed 15 hits and the Red Sox made four errors.

1990
Bobby Thigpen became the White Sox all-time saves leader in a 6-4 win over Kansas City before 14,889 at Comiskey Park. Thigpen pitched a scoreless ninth inning in nailing down his 99th career save, surpassing Hall-of-Famer Hoyt Wilhelm. The save was Thigpen’s eighth of the year. Before his remarkable season was over, Bobby would record a then-MLB record 57 saves. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Phil Hundley
Phil Hundley

Editor

This time, Like for both the article AND the Sox' performance therein.

History

