Today in White Sox History: May 2

1901

The White Sox were part of the first forfeit in American League history. Playing against Detroit, Sox players began stalling in hopes of having the game end because of darkness. Umpire Tom Connolly had seen enough and forfeited the game to Detroit, as Sox fans stormed the field in protest. Connolly had to be given a police escort to get out of the stadium.



1984

It was the finest regular season performance by LaMarr Hoyt, as he one-hit the Yankees with a 3-0, complete-game shutout at Comiskey Park. The reigning Cy Young Award winner lost his no-hitter on a single by Don Mattingly with one out in the seventh inning.

