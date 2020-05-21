South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: May 20

Mark Liptak

1973

A Sunday afternoon Bat Day doubleheader with the Twins brought the largest crowd out to ever see a game in the original Comiskey Park. A crowd of 55,555 packed into the stadium, filling every single inch including the catwalks that connected the left- and right-field bleachers with the center field scoreboard area, which were turned into spontaneous standing-room-only seating. 

To his dying day, Bill Veeck refused to believe that attendance figure was accurate. The White Sox split the pair of games that afternoon.

2006

The White Sox-Cubs rivalry never got hotter than on this day at U.S. Cellular Field, when Cubs catcher Michael Barrett sucker-punched A.J. Pierzynski, which started a brawl around home plate.

In the second inning, Brian Anderson hit a fly to left field. A.J. tagged up, ran over Barrett blocking the plate, then went back and slapped his hand on home plate to make sure he scored. Barrett took exception and punched Pierzynski on the side of his jaw. The punch didn’t faze A.J., but both benches cleared. As a result Barrett, A.J., Anderson and John Mabry were ejected. The Sox, behind Freddy García, won the game, 7-0. Tadahito Iguchi belted two home runs (one a grand slam), and drove in six runs on the day.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 OOTP sim: The White Sox lose the home-run battle and consequently, the game

The Rockies hit five home runs, and the White Sox hit three in a high-scoring ball game

Ashley Sanders

2020 OOTP sim: Giolito's gem

Ace stifles Colorado, and the South Side offense is just enough

Brett Ballantini

Ranking the best ballparks in baseball

Our staff takes a crack at a user's guide

Brett Ballantini

by

Wissox

Experiencing 2005: JD earns my love

A simple exhortation from the stands might have keyed the championship run

Laura Jansen

by

Phil Hundley

Dream Bracket 2: MLB's all-time teams tournament begins this week

The (virtual) White Sox will be back in action on Thursday and Friday

Jim Turvey

Today in White Sox History: May 19

A collision changed the course of White Sox history

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: May 18

Spooky times in Baltimore

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

Finding the Mark

Chicago White Sox starter Mark Buehrle struck out six and only allowed one run in his complete game victory back in 2005.

Joe Resis

by

Phil Hundley

Barons review: top five hitters

It’s been a pretty fun ride for Birmingham in the last several years, with a ton of top prospects coming through.

Jake Mastroianni

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: López dominates Jays

A starter yielding just hit over seven-plus will cure a lot of hitting woes

Brett Ballantini