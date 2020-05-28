Today in White Sox History: May 27

1994

Wilson Alvarez was masterful in extending his winning streak to a then-club record-tying 15 games. The Venezuelan lefthander fired a six-hit shutout at the Baltimore Orioles in a 3-0 win before 34,351 at Comiskey Park. The win was the last in Alvarez’s streak, which had started on Aug. 24, 1993. Darrin Jackson doubled in a run in the first, Tim Raines’ sac fly brought home a run in the seventh and Frank Thomas homered in the eighth.

2017

The White Sox scored a coup and surprised the baseball world by announcing the signing of 19-year-old Cuban outfield prospect Luis Robert to a minor-league contract. Robert’s deal included a stunning $26 million signing bonus.

Robert was on the radar of major league teams since he was 15 years old because of his speed, power and compact swing. He was considered one of the top amateur players in the world, and represented a significant addition to the White Sox rebuild. He had a tremendous 2019 minor league season, and then signed a long-term contract extension with the Sox.