South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: May 5

Mark Liptak

1962White Sox minority owners, headed up by William Bartholomay (who would later lead the group buying the Braves and moving them to Atlanta), sold their 46% shares of the team to majority owner Art Allyn. It was the first time since 1939 that the White Sox were owned by a single individual.

1968
White Sox pitcher Gary Peters became the last pitcher to hit a grand slam for the franchise as he connected in the fourth inning of a 5-1 win over the Yankees at Comiskey Park. In addition he threw a complete game with nine strikeouts in the win. Peters would hit 15 home runs as a member of the Sox.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Get to know the KBO

Some facts and figures about the first live baseball we may see in more than a month

Colleen Sullivan

by

Phil Hundley

Coming Soon … A Dick Allen documentary!

Filming through this year's Hall vote, acclaimed director Michael Tollin aims for a 2021 release

Mark Liptak

by

Leigh Allan

The ritual, and magic, of baseball cards

For a sport actively searching for ways to capture the hearts of the public again, baseball cards perhaps will be a way to do just that.

Tommy Barbee

by

Brett Ballantini

KBO fan guide: Who should White Sox fans root for?

The Korean Baseball Organization will start during the early morning hours in the USA on May 5.

Joe Resis

by

WIN05

Latest 2020 proposal makes crosstown play an actual rivalry

White Sox-Cubs, for real? Count us in!

James Fox

by

Mark Liptak

A habit you never want to kick

The thrill of unearthing the latest top prospect can drive a collection

Tom Borowski

Today in White Sox History: May 4

A left-handed catcher ... and some historically inept big bats

Mark Liptak

MLB: The Show Players League — Giolito is taken down in not-so-"sweep" fashion

The top-seeded Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays wins the crown

Ashley Sanders

by

Ashley Sanders

Today in White Sox History: May 3

It was a rough third inning for Tommy McCraw

Mark Liptak

by

Phil Hundley

2020 OOTP sim: White Sox back to .500

Huge days from Yoán Moncada and Leury García up top pace win

Brett Ballantini