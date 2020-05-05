Today in White Sox History: May 5

1962White Sox minority owners, headed up by William Bartholomay (who would later lead the group buying the Braves and moving them to Atlanta), sold their 46% shares of the team to majority owner Art Allyn. It was the first time since 1939 that the White Sox were owned by a single individual.

1968

White Sox pitcher Gary Peters became the last pitcher to hit a grand slam for the franchise as he connected in the fourth inning of a 5-1 win over the Yankees at Comiskey Park. In addition he threw a complete game with nine strikeouts in the win. Peters would hit 15 home runs as a member of the Sox.