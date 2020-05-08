South Side Hit Pen
Today in White Sox History: May 7

Mark Liptak

1989
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for the start of construction on the new Comiskey Park.

1991
Sammy Sosa became the first Sox player with a "walk off" home run at new Comiskey Park when he beat Milwaukee with a blast in the 12th inning. The final score was 2-1. Sosa hit his game winner off of Brewers relief pitcher Mark Lee.

1999
White Sox outfielder Carlos Lee homered in his first at-bat in the major leagues. Lee connected off of the A’s Tom Candiotti, at Sox Park. It came in the second inning of Chicago's 7-1 win.

Mark Liptak