Today in White Sox History: May 7

1989

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for the start of construction on the new Comiskey Park.



1991

Sammy Sosa became the first Sox player with a "walk off" home run at new Comiskey Park when he beat Milwaukee with a blast in the 12th inning. The final score was 2-1. Sosa hit his game winner off of Brewers relief pitcher Mark Lee.



1999

White Sox outfielder Carlos Lee homered in his first at-bat in the major leagues. Lee connected off of the A’s Tom Candiotti, at Sox Park. It came in the second inning of Chicago's 7-1 win.