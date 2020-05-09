Today in White Sox History: May 9

1976

White Sox pitcher Wilbur Wood’s career was basically ended when his left kneecap was shattered by a line drive off the bat of future South Sider Ron LeFlore in Detroit. Wood had gotten off to a fine 4-3 start, with five complete games and an ERA of 2.24, when the accident took place. He was never the same again.

1984

Harold Baines ended the longest game, innings-wise, in American League history when he blasted a home run in the 25th inning to give the Sox a 7-6 win over Milwaukee. It was the only home run of the game for the White Sox — and just one of two the entire game (Ben Oglivie hit a three-run homer in the 22nd inning, and the White Sox tied it back up with three in the bottom half of the 22nd). The 8:06 length of the game set a major league record. Tom Seaver got two wins on the day. First, he pitched an inning of relief in the top of the 25th of the marathon contest, which started on May 8 and was suspended. Then Seaver came back and won his regular start later that same evening by pitching 8 ⅓ innings into a 5-4 victory. For the night, Seaver threw a 9 ⅓ innings, allowing only four hits, four runs, one walk and zero strikeouts.