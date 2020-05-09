South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Games
History
News

Today in White Sox History: May 9

Mark Liptak

1976
White Sox pitcher Wilbur Wood’s career was basically ended when his left kneecap was shattered by a line drive off the bat of future South Sider Ron LeFlore in Detroit. Wood had gotten off to a fine 4-3 start, with five complete games and an ERA of 2.24, when the accident took place. He was never the same again.

1984
Harold Baines ended the longest game, innings-wise, in American League history when he blasted a home run in the 25th inning to give the Sox a 7-6 win over Milwaukee. It was the only home run of the game for the White Sox — and just one of two the entire game (Ben Oglivie hit a three-run homer in the 22nd inning, and the White Sox tied it back up with three in the bottom half of the 22nd). The 8:06 length of the game set a major league record. Tom Seaver got two wins on the day. First, he pitched an inning of relief in the top of the 25th of the marathon contest, which started on May 8 and was suspended. Then Seaver came back and won his regular start later that same evening by pitching 8 ⅓ innings into a 5-4 victory. For the night, Seaver threw a 9 ⅓ innings, allowing only four hits, four runs, one walk and zero strikeouts.

Comments

History

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 OOTP sim: López stifles Giants, 6-0

Enigmatic arm needs just 53 pitches to get through six innings of relief, and adds a double for good measure

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Michael Jordan: an artist's statement

Examining of the parallels between the creative process and the journey and struggle of the athlete

Tom Borowski

by

Phil Hundley

Injury-Shortened Sox Seasons: Big Hurt misses 2005 and fractures Chicago ties

COVID-19 continues to delay Major League Baseball. While you await the 2020 season, here's a look at injury-shortened White Sox seasons of the past, starting off with Frank Thomas in 2005

Owen Schoenfeld

by

chisoxrox

Today in White Sox History: May 8

Eddie Stanky goes ham

Mark Liptak

Coming Soon … A Dick Allen documentary!

Filming through this year's Hall vote, acclaimed director Michael Tollin aims for a 2021 release

Mark Liptak

by

Pointerbabe

Edwin Encarnación steps up for Dominican Republic in COVID-19 crisis

The White Sox DH, along with other MLB All-Stars, help with donating and distributing food and supplies to help fight the pandemic

Janice Scurio

by

Pointerbabe

2020 OOTP sim: Morton, Rays trip Sox in rubber game

Kopech pockets another solid start in the loss

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: May 7

Only in the new ballpark edition

Mark Liptak

CryptoSoxery No. 2

Can you figure out what the First Fan had to say about our White Sox?

Leigh Allan

The two-headed knuckleball

From Wilbur Wood to Hoyt Wilhelm to Charlie Hough to Eddie Fisher to Eddie Cicotte (the inventor), the South Side is knuckleball central.

Phil Hundley

by

Phil Hundley