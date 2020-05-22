2020 OOTP sim: White Sox ship McCann and Fulmer to Houston

MINNEAPOLIS — Before Thursday's game at the Twins, the Chicago White Sox formally announced a deal consummated before the club left on their latest road trip.

Veteran catcher and 2019 All-Star James McCann was shipped to the Houston Astros, along with reliever Carson Fulmer and minor-league catcher Evan Skoug. In return, the White Sox received Triple-A starter Tyler Ivey, Triple-A right fielder Carmen Benedetti and Double-A reliever Blake Taylor.

Ivey, 24, is 1-3 over seven starts at Triple-A Round Rock, with a 7.67 ERA and 1.74 WHIP. The righthander still holds a 0.5 WAR in the early going due to his being BABIPed to death (.418). His fastball runs 93-95 mph and is considered to have a stellar curve and slider. Ivey will slot into the Charlotte Knights rotation.

The left-handed Taylor has lit it up at Double-A Corpus Christi, with 10 saves in 13 games without allowing an earned run and holding a 0.76 WHIP. The 24-year-old lefty has a fastball that runs 94-96 mph and has electric movement on his pitches. Taylor has been promoted and will join the Knights bullpen.

Benedetti is a 25-year-old right fielder who hit .297/.378/.486 for Triple-A Round Rock this season, for a 120 OPS+ and 0.8 WAR. He's a 6´2´´, 215-pound lefthander who can man the corner outfield, with an arm and baserunning profile similar to Leury García's. Benedetti has been promoted to the White Sox and will make his major-league debut, playing left field and batting sixth tonight in Minnesota.

McCann, 29, saw his playing time diminished by the acquisition of Yasmani Grandal in the offseason. In 64 at-bats so far this season, McCann was hitting .234, with a homer and three RBIs, good for a .649 OPS, 74 OPS+ and 0.2 WAR. In 21 games, he had two passed balls and had caught just 23.1% of base stealers.

Zack Collins was recalled from Charlotte to replace McCann on the White Sox roster.

Fulmer broke camp with the White Sox and had a stellar April, but had recently fallen on hard times and was in danger of demotion to Charlotte, which would have exposed him to waivers. Gambling that the young righty would not pass through waivers, he was sent to Houston. Fulmer is 3-4 over 15 games this season, all in relief, with a 4.39 ERA and 1.61 WHIP, good for -0.7 WAR.

Skoug saw time at three levels early this season, having a good run at Low-A Kannapolis (16 games, .770 OPS, 0.4 WAR) but struggling over 10 games between High-A Wintston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham (.340 OPS, -0.5 WAR).

In further roster moves, the White Sox designated Cheslor Cuthbert (.618 OPS, 0.0 WAR in 11 games) for assignment, subjecting him to waivers for the second time this season. Danny Mendick returns to the White Sox after clubbing .314/.400/.486 and compiling 0.8 WAR in 18 games at Charlotte after a disappointing start to the season in Chicago (.465 OPS in 13 games).