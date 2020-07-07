South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Dylan vs. Luis: Let's put it this way, we're happy they're on the same team

Brett Ballantini

Dylan Cease threw live batting practice against a number of White Sox hitters on Monday, among them ... former teammate and uber-outfielder Luis Robert. Manager Ricky Renteria delighted in the matchup.

"That's what you see when you have two pretty big talents," he said, noting that both players had some good moments against the other.

As for Cease, he endorsed Robert as the real deal in his media session today: "The biggest thing is just how big he is. On Twitter someone had tweeted an Under Armour mannequin, and it's actually pretty accurate. That's what he looks like."

As for their battle today, "he squared me up pretty good on one of them today. He looks like he's going to be a very talented player."

Cease and fellow young star Eloy Jiménez have both been through some paces at the top level in 2019, Eloy for a full season and Dylan for 14 starts. And it's the experience those two can impart that will help heralded rookie Robert through his rookie campaign.

"Eloy and I talk about all the possibilities as a rookie: never put my head down, it's a long season," Robert said. "I need to keep working hard and stay confident in myself."

Robert also pointed out a hidden advantage of this delayed season, as he's able to acclimate to Sox Park in a way he wouldn't have in a normal year.

"I saw the park when I signed and felt the atmosphere of a game," he said. "But I have a month to train here, and that's an advantage I wouldn't have gotten that in another situation."

Here's Dylan's full media session, courtesy of the White Sox:

And Robert's session, with translator Billy Russo, again courtesy of the White Sox:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First two positive tests cloud Summer Camp

Meanwhile, the rotation is shaping up and intrasquad games loom

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 4

Tim Anderson gets in some licks, Dylan Cease throws his reps

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Speaks: Guys are rounding into shape each day

The Chicago White Sox manager points to positives for Luis Robert, Gio González, Carlos Rodón and Dylan Cease, but Yoán Moncada's status is more worrisome

Brett Ballantini

Brand-new arm, same old snarl: Carlos Rodón is back

Feeling as fresh as a rookie, the dark horse ace is ready to rock for 60 games

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Sox Vox 3: Scott Reichard on Kopech, the rotation, a pandemic ... and 2020 baseball!

Stop on in, where everybody knows your name, Chicago White Sox fans, and sitaspell with a pair from South Side Hit Pen

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 5

Quite a lopsided win, from a lousy team

Mark Liptak

Effervescent Eloy Jiménez enters the arena

The bubbly Chicago White Sox slugger won't let anything, not even a global pandemic, get him down

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: July 4

Joe Horlen, Juan Pizarro and Gary Peters celebrate complete game mania!

Mark Liptak

by

WIN05

Kid Keutchy is bringing the confidence

Chicago White Sox veteran starter Dallas Keuchel's steady hand is evident even in the early going of Summer Camp

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Renteria, Day 2: Hoping to stay the course

As coronavirus tests hit the Atlanta Braves hard and come up positive around the league, the Chicago White Sox manager is hoping his team forms smart habits to stay safe

Brett Ballantini