Frank Menechino's Deep Thoughts: Will guys pimp home runs?

Brett Ballantini

Given the unfettered enthusiasm of fellow field generals Ricky Renteria and Joe McEwing, Frank Menechino can't help but seem like an Eeyore. 

But truth be told, the White Sox batting coach is pretty wry, and plenty enthusiastic himself. 

Among many highlights of the session you can watch in full below, Menechino expounded on earlier thoughts that it would be harder to play in an empty stadium. And, listen up, the man knows from empty stadiums.

"In Marlins Park, we didn’t have any fans, but you’d get booed once in a while. And the cheering or booing gets you pumped up," says Menechino, who, yes, will in fact be here all week. "I’m wondering if guys will pimp home runs ... 90% of us feed off of that."

The sultan of Sox swatting had very positive reports on Zack Collins ("he's come a long way and he's really starting to get it, and repeat it"), Luis Robert ("I look at this as a win-win for Luis, he's going to get to see some pitching, not worry about any crowds, ease into it") and Nick Madrigal ("he looks a lot stronger ... you can tell he worked his butt off. I’m impressed"), but also unveiled his future T-shirt slogan: I'm only happy when I'm pissed.

"We’re going to score runs, and guys aren’t going to feel like they’re going to have to do it all," Menechino says, by way of measuring his 1-9 lineup. But is he happy about that?

To hear the coach say it, he's tickled if three guys are hot at any one time ... which means he only needs to worry about getting the other six back on track. And getting those six back to snuff makes his molars grind: "I’m only happy when I’m pissed as a hitting coach."

For the full, entertaining Menechino roll, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below:

